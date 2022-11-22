Designer: Lindsay Mayland

Finished size: 9×14-1/2"

Materials

Yardage and cutting instruction are for 42" of usable fabric width.

18×21" piece (fat quarter) black print (pocket, tie)

1/3 yard white print (roll exterior and lining)

9-1/2×15" batting

Water- or air-soluble marking pen

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From black print, cut:

1—7-1/2×9-1/2" rectangle

1—2×20" strip

From white print, cut:

2—9-1/2×15" rectangles

Assemble Utensil Roll

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.

1. With right side inside, fold black print 7-1/2×9-1/2" rectangle in half crosswise to make a 7-1/2×4-3/4" rectangle; press. Referring to Diagram 1, sew short edges. Turn right side out to make a pocket rectangle; press.

Utensil Roll

2. Referring to Diagram 2, layer pocket rectangle on white print 9-1/2×15" lining rectangle, aligning bottom raw edges and leaving 1-1/4" on each side; pin.

Utensil Roll

3. Referring to Diagram 3, use water- or air-soluble marking pen to mark vertical stitching lines at 1-3/4" intervals across pocket rectangle. Straight-stitch side edges and marked stitching lines, backstitching at beginning and end of each line to secure, to make pocket unit.

Utensil Roll

4. Fold black print print 2×20" strip in half lengthwise with wrong side inside. Finger-press fold to crease; unfold. Referring to Diagram 4, fold in each short edge 1/2"; press. Fold in long edges to meet at center crease; fold in half again and press. Topstitch 1/8" from short edges and along long edges to make a tie. The tie should be 1/2×19".

Utensil Roll

5. Fold tie in half. Referring to Diagram 5, place tie on left-hand edge of pocket unit 5" from bottom edge. Baste tie in place.

Utensil Roll

6. Referring to Diagram 6, place pocket unit right side up. Layer with remaining white print 9-1/2×15" rectangle wrong side up and batting 9-1/2×15" rectangle; pin. Sew edges using a 1/4" seam allowance, being careful not to catch tie ends in stitching and leaving a 4" opening in top edge for turning.

Utensil Roll

7. Turn Step 6 unit right side out, push out corners, and finger-press seams.

8 . Topstitch 1/8" from edges, sewing opening closed, to complete utensil roll (Diagram 7).