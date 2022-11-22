Utensil Roll
Designer: Lindsay Mayland
Finished size: 9×14-1/2"
Materials
Yardage and cutting instruction are for 42" of usable fabric width.
- 18×21" piece (fat quarter) black print (pocket, tie)
- 1/3 yard white print (roll exterior and lining)
- 9-1/2×15" batting
- Water- or air-soluble marking pen
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From black print, cut:
- 1—7-1/2×9-1/2" rectangle
- 1—2×20" strip
From white print, cut:
- 2—9-1/2×15" rectangles
Assemble Utensil Roll
Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.
1. With right side inside, fold black print 7-1/2×9-1/2" rectangle in half crosswise to make a 7-1/2×4-3/4" rectangle; press. Referring to Diagram 1, sew short edges. Turn right side out to make a pocket rectangle; press.
2. Referring to Diagram 2, layer pocket rectangle on white print 9-1/2×15" lining rectangle, aligning bottom raw edges and leaving 1-1/4" on each side; pin.
3. Referring to Diagram 3, use water- or air-soluble marking pen to mark vertical stitching lines at 1-3/4" intervals across pocket rectangle. Straight-stitch side edges and marked stitching lines, backstitching at beginning and end of each line to secure, to make pocket unit.
4. Fold black print print 2×20" strip in half lengthwise with wrong side inside. Finger-press fold to crease; unfold. Referring to Diagram 4, fold in each short edge 1/2"; press. Fold in long edges to meet at center crease; fold in half again and press. Topstitch 1/8" from short edges and along long edges to make a tie. The tie should be 1/2×19".
5. Fold tie in half. Referring to Diagram 5, place tie on left-hand edge of pocket unit 5" from bottom edge. Baste tie in place.
6. Referring to Diagram 6, place pocket unit right side up. Layer with remaining white print 9-1/2×15" rectangle wrong side up and batting 9-1/2×15" rectangle; pin. Sew edges using a 1/4" seam allowance, being careful not to catch tie ends in stitching and leaving a 4" opening in top edge for turning.
7. Turn Step 6 unit right side out, push out corners, and finger-press seams.
8 . Topstitch 1/8" from edges, sewing opening closed, to complete utensil roll (Diagram 7).