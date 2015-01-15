Tweet Treat Pot Holders

Turn precut 10" squares into cute pot holders that make great gifts! Tuck a recipe into the pot holder pocket to give the recipient culinary inspiration. Fabrics are from the Whitewashed Cottage collection by 3 Sisters for Moda Fabrics .

Designer: Amy Sinibaldi of Nana Company

Materials for Hen Pot Holder

10 assorted print and floral 10" squares in lavender, pink, yellow, gray, and white (pot holder, appliqués)

Scraps of red-and-white floral (appliqués)

1⁄4 yard insulated batting, such as Insul-Bright

Lightweight fusible web

Quilt basting spray

Embroidery floss: brown

Finished pot holder: 7-1⁄2×10"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From assorted prints and florals, cut:

2--7-1⁄2×10" rectangles (pot holder back)

2--7-1⁄2" squares (pot holder front)

1--1-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" binding strip (pot holder front)

1--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strip (hanging loop)

Enough 2-1⁄4"-wide binding strips to total 44" inches in length

4--2×3-1⁄4" rectangles (hen body)

4--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles (hen body)

From yellow print, cut:

3 of Pattern B

1 of Pattern B reversed

From red-and-white floral scraps, cut:

3 of Pattern C

1 of Pattern C reversed

From insulated batting, cut:

2--7-1⁄2×10" rectangles

1--7-1⁄2" square

Assemble Pot Holder Front

1. Layer print or floral 7-1⁄2" squares with wrong sides together and insulated batting 7-1⁄2" square in the center (Diagram 1). Use quilt basting spray to hold layers in place. Quilt a crosshatch design at a 45° angle with lines 1-1⁄2" apart to make pot holder front.

100605750_d1b_600.jpg

2. Sew together a print or floral 1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄4" rectangle and a print or floral 2×3-1⁄4" rectangle to make a hen body piece (Diagram 2). Repeat to make four hen body pieces total.

100605751_d2b_600.jpg

3. Following manufacturer's instructions, add fusible web to wrong side of hen body pieces.

4. Use a pencil to trace Pattern A on one hen body piece, aligning the pattern dotted line with the pieced rectangle seam. Cut out shape 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

5. Repeat Step 4 with remaining hen body pieces to make three Pattern A total and one Pattern A reversed.

Appliqué Pot Holder Front

1. Referring to Pot Holder Appliqué Placement Diagram, lay out pieced A reversed and A hen bodies, yellow print B reversed and B beaks, and red-and white floral C reversed and C combs atop quilted pot holder front. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse appliqué pieces in place.

100605752_phapdb_600.jpg

2. Working from bottom layer to top, use black thread to topstitch edges of hen bodies, beaks, and combs twice.

3. Using black thread, machine-stitch legs on each hen.

4. Using brown embroidery floss, satin-stitch eyes on each hen. Add three Xs to look like hen food (see photo) to complete appliquéing of pot holder front.

5. Bind pot holder front top edge using print or floral 1-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" binding strip.

Assemble Pot Holder Back

Layer print or floral 7-1⁄2×10" rectangles with wrong sides together and both insulated batting 7-1⁄2×10" rectangles in the center (Diagram 3). Use quilt basting spray to hold layers in place. Quilt a crosshatch design at a 45° angle with lines 1-1⁄2" apart to make pot holder back.

100605753_d3b_600.jpg

Assemble Pot Holder

1. Referring to Pot Holder Assembly Diagram, layer pot holder front and back, aligning bottom edges. Baste along sides and bottom.

100605759_phadb_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 4, use a small plate or yogurt container top as a template to mark rounded bottom corners. Trim to make curved edges.

100605754_d4b_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 5, mark the center of the pot holder top edge with a pin. Mark with a marking tool 1⁄2" from the center on both sides. On each side edge, mark 1⁄2" up from pot holder front top edge. Trim between points.

100605755_d5b_600.jpg

4. With wrong side inside, fold print or floral 1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strip in half lengthwise (Diagram 6). Lightly press, then unfold. Fold long raw edges in to meet at center. Refold in half lengthwise, aligning folded edges; press again. Edgestitch folded edges. Matching raw ends, fold in half to make a loop; baste.

100605756_d6b_600.jpg

5. Pin loop to center top of pot holder back with loop raw edges and pot holder raw edges aligned (Diagram 7).

100605757_d7b_600.jpg

6. Bind pot holder with binding strips.

Materials for Striped Pot Holder

15 assorted print and floral 10" squares in pink, gray, and white (pot holder top)

1⁄4 yard insulated batting, such as Insul-Bright

Quilt basting spray

Finished pot holder: 8×10" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted prints and florals, cut:

2--8×10" rectangles (pot holder back)

1--8" square (pot holder front)

1--1-3⁄4×8" rectangle (pot holder front)

6--1-3⁄4×6-3⁄4" rectangles (pot holder front)

1--1-1⁄2×8" binding strip (pot holder front)

1--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" hanging loop strip

Enough 2-1⁄4"-wide binding strips to total 44" inches in length

From insulated batting, cut:

2--8×10" rectangles

1--8" square

Assemble Pot Holder Front

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together assorted print and floral 1-3⁄4 ×6-3⁄4" rectangles to make a pieced 8 ×6-3⁄4" rectangle.

100605742_d1a_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, add print or floral 1-3⁄4 ×8" rectangle to top edge of pieced rectangle to make an 8" square.

100605743_d2a_600.jpg

3. Layer pieced 8" square and print or floral 8" square with wrong sides together and insulated batting 8" square in the center (Diagram 3). Use quilt basting spray to hold layers in place. Quilt a crosshatch design at a 45° angle with lines 1-1⁄2" apart to make pot holder front.

100605744_d3a_600.jpg

4. Bind pot holder front top edge with print or floral 1-1⁄2×8" binding strip.

Assemble Pot Holder Back

Layer print or floral 8×10" rectangles with wrong sides together and insulated batting 8×10" rectangles in the center (Diagram 4). Use quilt basting spray to hold layers in place. Quilt a crosshatch design at a 45° angle with lines 1-1⁄2" apart to make pot holder back.

100605745_d4a_600.jpg

Assemble Pot Holder

1. Referring to Pot Holder Assembly Diagram, layer pot holder front and pot holder back, aligning bottom edges. Baste along sides and bottom.

100605746_phada_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 5, use a small plate or yogurt container top as a template to mark rounded corners. Trim to make curved edges.

100605747_d5a_600.jpg

3. With wrong side inside, fold print or floral 1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strip in half lengthwise (Diagram 6). Lightly press, then unfold. Fold long raw edges in to meet at center. Refold in half lengthwise, aligning folded edges; press again. Edgestitch folded edges. Matching raw ends, fold in half to make a loop; baste.

100605748_d6a_600.jpg

4. Pin loop to center top of pot holder back with loop raw edges and pot holder raw edges aligned (Diagram 7).

100605749_d7a_600.jpg

5. Bind pot holder with binding strips.