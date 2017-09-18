Trendy Turban Headband

Turn your favorite knit fabric into a trendy two-color headband! Fabrics are from the Remix Knit collection by Ann Kelle for Robert Kaufman Fabrics .

Materials:

2–6x24" contrasting rectangles of knit fabric (adjust for your head size if this seems too big or small)

Thread that matches the fabrics

Assemble the Headband:

1. Fold each 6x24" rectangle in half with right sides together to form a 3x24" strip. Pin edges.

img_6122web-525x415.jpg

3. Turn each strip right side out to make a tube.

img_6123web-525x401.jpg

2. With matching thread, sew along one short edge and the long edge of each strip. Leave the second short edge open.

img_6124web-525x450.jpg

4. Lay the tubes in a plus sign shape.

img_6125web-525x399.jpg

5. Fold the bottom tube in half to encase the top tube. Then, fold the top tube in half. Fold the top tube to align with the bottom tube. You will have all four tube ends stacked on top of each other. Align the short edges.

stepsweb-525x427.jpg

6. Sew through all four layers of the open short edges of the strips to form a headband.

img_6131web-525x407.jpg

7. Turn the headband right side out so the stitching line is on the inside of the headband.