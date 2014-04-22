Treasure Elephant

Assemble patchwork first, then cut pieces to construct the playful stuffed elephant. Fabrics are from the Blueprint Basics collection by Valori Wells for Robert Kaufman .

Materials

42--5" squares assorted prints and solids in red, blue, green, yellow, purple, dark gray, orange, and light pink

1⁄2 yard light gray print

1-1⁄2 yards all-purpose woven fusible interfacing (designer Valori Wells used Shape-Flex interfacing from Pellon)

7"-long zipper: aqua

Embroidery floss: aqua

Yarn: aqua

Polyester fiberfill

2-3⁄4"-diameter buttons: yellow

Finished stuffed elephant: about 14×10×6"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut fabrics in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Cut out all patterns and tape partial patterns together to make full A and B patterns.

From assorted prints and solids, cut:

144--2-1⁄2" squares

From light gray print, cut:

1--8-1⁄2×17" rectangle

2--5-1⁄2 squares

16--2-1⁄2" squares

From fusible interfacing, cut:

2--20-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" rectangles

1--8-1⁄2×17" rectangle

Assemble Patchwork and Lining Rectangles

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together 80 assorted print and solid, and light gray print 2-1⁄2" squares in eight horizontal rows to make a patchwork rectangle. The rectangle should be 20-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second patchwork rectangle.

100516521_d1_600.jpg

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse an interfacing 20-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" rectangle to the wrong side of each patchwork rectangle to make two fused patchwork rectangles. Fuse interfacing 8-1⁄2×17" rectangle to wrong side of light gray print 8-1⁄2×17" rectangle to make a lining rectangle.

Cut Out Body Pieces

1. Referring to Diagram 2, arrange patterns A, B, and C face down on wrong side of a fused patchwork rectangle. Using a fabric marker or pencil, trace around each template once; mark placements on the patchwork body for the pocket, ear, eye, and inside leg. Cut out pieces on drawn lines to make a patchwork A body, B inside leg, and C ear.

100516522_d2_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1, arranging patterns A, B, and C faceup on wrong side of remaining fused patchwork rectangle to make mirror-image patchwork pieces (A reversed body, B reversed inside leg, and C reversed ear).

3. From fused light gray print lining rectangle, cut out one C ear, one C reversed ear, and four D circles.

Assemble Elephant Body

When sewing, press all seams open.

1. Place patchwork C ear and light gray print C reversed ear with right sides together; stitch around ear from dot to dot, leaving a 2" opening for turning. Clip seam allowances and turn right side out. Press, making sure raw edges are tucked in. Topstitch 1⁄8" from edge to make ear.

2. Referring to Diagram 3, pin ear to patchwork A body where marked. Machine-stitch ear between marks.

100516523_d3_600_0.jpg

3. Using three strands of embroidery floss, backstitch an eye on patchwork A body. To backstitch, pull needle up at A (Backstitch Diagram). Insert it back into fabric at B and bring it up at C. Push needle down at D. Continue in the same manner.

100516524_backstitch_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, lay patchwork A body faceup on a flat surface. Place patchwork B reversed inside leg atop A body with right sides together. Line up dots and bottom of legs; pin. Using a short stitch length, machine-stitch along back leg, inside legs, and front leg to make a half elephant.

100516525_d4_600.jpg

5. Using the patchwork A reversed body, patchwork B inside leg, patchwork C reversed ear, and light gray print C ear, repeat steps 1–4 to make a second half elephant.

6. With right sides together, pin a light gray print D circle to the bottom of a leg (Diagram 5). Join pieces to make a foot. Repeat to make four feet total.

100516526_d5_600.jpg

7. Cut aqua yarn into 12--20"- long pieces. With ends aligning, hold yarn pieces securely in one hand and twist pieces until they twist back on themselves. When they start to twist back on themselves, fold the yarn lengths in half, bringing raw ends together and let the folded end go. The yarn will wrap around itself to make a twisted cord. Tie ends in an overhand knot to secure the twisted cord and make the tail (see photo).

8. Referring to Diagram 6, fold an inside leg piece to the wrong side of an elephant half; pin. Repeat with the second elephant half. Place elephant halves with right sides together, matching long straight sides of elephant's belly; pin. Join elephant halves, making sure not to catch folded portion in seam.

100516527_d6_600.jpg

9. Referring to Diagram 7, sew around elephant body leaving area for pocket open.

100535612_d7_600.jpg

10. Clip seam allowances around curves and at any inside points. Carefully turn right side out to make elephant body.

Finish Elephant

1. Starting with trunk and using small bits of fiberfill at a time, stuff elephant, making sure there is space in the center back for a pocket.

2. Fold over one edge of a light gray print 5-1⁄2" square 1⁄4"; press. Aligning folded edge along back of zipper teeth, stitch folded edge to zipper tape (Diagram 8). Repeat with remaining light gray print 5-1⁄2" square and opposite edge of zipper tape.

100516528_d8_600.jpg

3. Unzip zipper. With right sides together, join side and bottom edges of light gray print 5-1⁄2" squares to make pocket (Diagram 9).

100516529_d9_600.jpg

4. Tuck pocket into opening in center back. Fold under raw edges of center back. Hand- stitch folded edges to right sides of zipper tape.