Too Hot to Handle

Spice up someone's kitchen with the gift of a matching pot holder and oven mitt.

Designer: Joyce Cronkhite

Materials for One Pot Holder

9×11" rectangle red dot (pot holder border)

9×11" rectangle novelty print (pot holder center)

Scrap of red print (hanging loop)

8" square backing fabric

7-1⁄2" square insulated batting, such as Insul-Bright

8" square cotton batting

Quilt basting spray

Chopstick (optional)

Finished pot holder: 7-1⁄2" square

Quantities are for 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances.

Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From red dot, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×8" border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×6" border strips

From novelty print, fussy-cut:

1--6" square

From red print, cut:

1--2×5" strip

101605178_600.jpg

Assemble Pot Holder

1. Sew short red dot border strips to opposite edges of novelty print 6" square (Diagram 1). Join long red dot border strips to remaining edges to make pot holder front. Press all seams toward red dot strips. The pot holder front should be 8" square including seam allowances.

100527628_d1_600.jpg

2. With wrong side inside, fold red print 2×5" strip in half lengthwise (Diagram 2). Lightly press, then unfold. Fold long raw edges in to meet at center. Fold at center to hide raw edges, aligning folded edges; press again. Edgestitch double-folded edge. Matching raw ends, fold in half to make a loop; baste.

100527629_d2_600.jpg

3. With raw edges to outside, pin loop to top left-hand corner of pot holder front (Diagram 3).

100527630_d3_600.jpg

4. Following manufacturer's instructions, apply basting spray to one side of insulated batting square and cotton batting square.

5. Place insulated batting square, basting spray side up, on a flat surface. Center and top with cotton batting square, basting spray side up. Layer pot holder front, right side up, and backing square, wrong side up, on batting squares to make layered unit (Diagram 4). Stitch through all layers around outer edges, pivoting at corners and leaving a 5" opening along one edge for turning. Trim corners.

100527631_d4_600.jpg

6. Turn layered unit right side out. Using a chopstick or the eraser end of a pencil, push out corners. Whipstitch opening closed to complete pot holder.

101605179_600.jpg

Materials for Oven Mitt

1⁄2 yard muslin (lining)

1⁄2 yard novelty print (oven mitt)

1⁄8 yard red dot (binding, hanging loop)

18" square cotton batting

18" square insulated batting, such as Insul-Bright

Quilt basting spray

Finished oven mitt: 8×13"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances.

Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From muslin, cut:

1 each of patterns A and A reversed

From novelty print, cut:

1 each of patterns A and A reversed

From red dot, cut:

1--2-3⁄4 ×20" binding strip

1--2×5" strip

From cotton batting, cut:

2 of Pattern A

From insulated batting, cut:

2 of Pattern B

Assemble Mitt Front and Back

1. Following manufacturer's instructions, apply basting spray to wrong side of muslin A reversed piece. Lay out a cotton batting A piece and an insulated batting B piece, with thumb of each piece facing same direction as muslin piece; apply basting spray to batting pieces.

2. Place muslin A reversed piece wrong side up on a flat surface. Top with cotton batting A piece, basting spray side up. Center and top with insulated batting B piece, basting spray side up. Top with novelty print A piece, right side up, aligning edges with layered A pieces (Diagram 1).

100527634_d1_600.jpg

3. Quilt layered pieces as desired to make mitt front. The featured oven mitt is quilted in a 1-1⁄2" diagonal grid.

4. Repeat steps 1–3 with muslin A piece, remaining cotton batting A piece and insulated batting B piece, and novelty print A reversed piece to make mitt back.

Finish Oven Mitt

1. With wrong side inside, fold red dot 2-3⁄4 ×20" binding strip in half lengthwise; press. Cut strip into two 10"-long binding pieces.

2. Aligning raw edges, sew one binding piece to upper edge of mitt front (Diagram 2). Fold binding to lining side. Stitch in the ditch or hand-sew binding to muslin lining side to secure binding.

100527635_d2_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 with mitt back and remaining red dot binding piece.

4. Using red dot 2×5" strip, repeat Assemble Pot Holder, Step 2, to make a loop.

5. Pin raw ends of loop to side edge of mitt front next to binding (Diagram 3).

100527637_d3_600.jpg

6. Layer mitt front and mitt back right sides together. Beginning at one bound upper edge, sew together through all layers (Diagram 4). Stitch again 1⁄8" from outer edges. Clip into seam allowance along curves just up to outer line of stitching; zigzag or serge seams.

100527638_d4_600.jpg