Tissue-Pack Covers
Survive seasonal colds and allergies with cute and colorful tissue-pack covers! Fabrics are from the Bunny Tales collection by Darlene Zimmerman for Robert Kaufman Fabrics.
Materials:
- 3--3-1/2x5-1/2" rectangles of fabric
- 3x5" tissue packet
Finished tissue cover: 3x5"
Assemble the Tissue Cover:
1. Fold one long edge of a fabric rectangle under 1-1/2"; press. Repeat with a second rectangle.
2. Lay your remaining rectangle right side up on your work surface. Position the two folded rectangles on top, with right sides facing down and folded edges overlapping.
3. Pin in place.
4. Using a 1/4" seam allowance, sew the rectangles together. Clip corners just outside the seam line. Turn right side out and insert a tissue packet through the opening.