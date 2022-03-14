Inspired by: Swinging into Summer from designer Valerie Langue

Quilt Tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished Tic-Tac-Toe Game Board: 15-1/2" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1/8 yard white print (game board)

10" square each green star print, red print, and orange print (game board, pocket)

18x21" piece (fat quarter) each black star print and green doodle print (game board, backing, pocket)

1/4 yard black doodle print (binding)

15-1/2"-square batting

1—1-1/2"-long piece 1"-wide hook-and-loop tape

5 buttons each: orange and blue (game pieces)

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white print, cut:

9—3-1/2" squares

From green star print, cut:

12—1-1/2×3-1/2" rectangles

From red print, cut:

2—3×4-1/2" rectangles

4—1-1/2" squares

From orange print, cut:

4—2-1/2" squares

From black star print, cut:

2—4-1/2×9" rectangles

4—2-1/2×11-1/2" rectangles

From green doodle print, cut:

1—15-1/2" square

From black doodle print, cut:

2—2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Tic-Tac-Toe Game Board

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out white print 3-1/2" squares, green star print 1-1/2×3-1/2" rectangles, and red print 1-1/2" squares in five rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make tic-tac-toe game board center. The game board center should be 11-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Tic-Tac-Toe Game Board

2. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out orange print 2-1/2" squares, black star print 2-1/2×11-1/2" rectangles, and game board center in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make tic-tac-toe game board top. The game board top should be 15-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Tic-Tac-Toe Game Board

3. Layer game board top, batting, and green doodle print 15-1/2" square; baste. Quilt as desired. Quilt tester Diane Tomlinson stitched green print and black print rectangles in the ditch.

4. Bind with black doodle print binding strips to make tic-tac-toe game board.

Assemble and Add Pocket

1. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together one red print 3×4-1/2" rectangle and one black star print 4-1/2×9" rectangle to make a pocket lining unit. The unit should be 4-1/2×11-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a matching pocket outer unit.

Tic-Tac-Toe Game Board

2. On right side of pocket lining unit center loop section of hook-and-loop tape 3/4" from red print short edge (Diagram 4); stitch in place.

Tic-Tac-Toe Game Board

3. On right side of pocket outer unit center hook section of hook-and-loop tape 1-1/4" from black star print short edge (Diagram 5); stitch in place.

Tic-Tac-Toe Game Board

4. Referring to Diagram 6, sew together pocket lining unit and pocket outer unit, leaving a 2" opening in a black star print long edge, to make pocket unit. Trim corners.

Tic-Tac-Toe Game Board

5. Turn pocket unit right side out through opening; press.

6. Referring to Diagram 7, with lining side inside fold pocket unit black star print short edge up 4" to form pocket. Pin side edges.

Tic-Tac-Toe Game Board

7. Referring to Diagram 8, position pocket on back of tic-tac-toe game board 1" from a side edge and 1-1/2" from bottom edge. To secure pocket and close opening used for turning, topstitch black star print edges; do not topstitch red print edges to create pocket flap.

Tic-Tac-Toe Game Board