Itchin' to stitch? Work up embroidered gift tags quickly, and then reuse them as ornaments after the gifts are opened.

Materials for "Love Santa" Tag

6" square red-and-cream diagonal stripe (border, backing)

2-3⁄4" square tan linen (tag front)

Water-soluble marking pen

Embroidery floss: brown

Embroidery needle

1⁄4"-diameter (size 0) grommet: silver

Twine

Finished tag: 2-3⁄4" square

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabric

From red-and-cream diagonal stripe, cut:

1-3-1⁄4" square

2-3⁄4 ×3-1⁄4" border strips

2-3⁄4 ×2-3⁄4" border strips

Assemble "Love Santa" Tag

1. Sew red-and-cream stripe 3⁄4 ×2-3⁄4" border strips to opposite edges of tan linen 2-3⁄4" square. Sew red-and-cream stripe 3⁄4 ×3-1⁄4" border strips to remaining edges. Press seams open.

2. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Trace "Love Santa" Tag Pattern onto white paper. Tape traced pattern to a light box or bright window. Center and tape Step 1 square over pattern. Using a water-soluble marking pen, trace pattern onto Step 1 square.

3. Using three strands of brown floss, backstitch lettering; add running stitches 1⁄8" inside border to make tag front.

4. Sew together tag front and red-and-cream stripe 3-1⁄4" square, leaving a 2" opening along one edge. Turn right side out, and hand-stitch opening closed; press. Topstitch around all edges.

5. To make a hanger, follow manufacturer's instructions and attach a grommet at center top of linen square. Thread twine through grommet to complete tag.

Materials for Berries Tag

2-3-1⁄2 ×5" rectangles brown print (tag front, backing)

1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" strip green-and-cream stripe (appliqué)

Scraps of assorted white, red, and green prints (appliqués)

Fabric glue stick

1⁄4"-diameter (size 0) grommet: silver

Baker's twine

Finished tag: 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄4"

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To make templates, trace layered patterns separately onto white paper; cut out shapes.

From brown print, cut:

2 of Pattern A

From white print scrap, cut:

1 of Pattern B

From red print scrap, cut:

1 each of patterns C, D, and E

From green print scrap, cut:

1 each of patterns F and G

Assemble Berries Tag

1. Using fabric glue stick, adhere green-and-cream stripe 1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" strip 3⁄4" from bottom of one brown print A piece. Topstitch close to long edges of strip.

2. Referring to photo, glue red print C–E berries and green print F and G leaves to white print B background, and then glue assembled background to Step 1 unit, slightly overlapping green-and-cream-stripe strip. Topstitch around all shapes to make tag front.

3. Sew together tag front and remaining brown print A piece, leaving a 2" opening along one edge. Turn right side out and

hand-stitch opening closed; press. Topstitch around all tag edges.