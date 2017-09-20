T-Shirt Skirt
Turn a T-shirt into a cute summer skirt. Slice two rectangles from a T-shirt; add seams, a casing, and elastic; and you've got it made.
Materials:
- Knit T-shirt (adult size)
- 22" of 1-1/2"-wide elastic
- 1--1/2x3" woven fabric scrap
- Matching or contrasting thread
- Ballpoint machine needle
Finished skirt: little girl size 4-5 (For other sizes, see "Make It Your Size" at end of post.)
Cut Fabrics:
From T-shirt, cut:
- 2--16-1/2x15" rectangles
Assemble Skirt:
1. Place fabric rectangles with right sides (printed sides) together. Install a ballpoint machine needle. Using a 1/4" seam allowance, sew through both layers along rectangle side edges to make a tube. For best results, use a multi-step knit stitch, or a very narrow zigzag stitch. Backstitch at beginning and end of sewing line.
2. Fold over one open end of tube 1"; press.
3. Stitch two rows on right side 7/8" and 3/4" from folded edge to make skirt hem.
4. Fold over (toward inside of skirt) remaining open end of tube 2"; press and pin to prepare skirt top for elastic waistband casing.
5. Stitch around tube 1-3/4" from fold to make casing; leave a 2" area unsewn.
TIP: Add blue tape to machine bed to the right of the needle to make a straight stitching guide.
6. On inside of tube, trim fabric below stitching to 1/8".
7. Insert 1-1/2"-wide elastic into casing. Finish elastic ends with 1-1/2x3" fabric scrap. Stitch casing opening closed to complete T-shirt skirt.
Make It Your Size
To figure width of fabric rectangles:
Hip measurement (at widest point) (A)________"
Multiply (A) by 1.5 (B)________"
Divide (B) by 2 (C)________" width of each rectangle
To figure length of fabric rectangles:
Finished length (below casing/waist) (D)________"
Add 1" for hem + 1"
Add 2" for casing + 2"
Total (E)________" length of each rectangle
For Your Size T-shirt Skirt, cut:
* Two ______(C) x _______(E)" knit rectangles
* ________" (your waist measurement) –long piece 1-1/2"-wide elastic