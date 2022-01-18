Stylish Scrunchie
Designer: Andra Walker
Finished size: 7" circumference
Materials
- 9×21" piece (fat eighth) pink print
- 7-1/2" piece 1/4"-wide elastic
- Binding clips (optional)
Cut Fabrics
From pink print, cut:
- 1—5×21" rectangle
Assemble Units
Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Press all seams open.
1. Overlap ends of elastic 1/2"; stitch back and forth several times to make elastic loop.
2. Place pink print 5×21" rectangle right side up. Accordion-fold rectangle; slide elastic loop around center (Photo 1).
3. With right side inside, fold rectangle in half, encasing elastic loop. Align edges to make a tube; pin or clip edges (Photo 2).
4. Sew together long edges (Photo 3), backstitching at beginning and end of seam. (To ease the Step 5 turning process, you can leave a 2" opening across from open short ends, which can be hand- or machine-stitched closed after turning.)
5. Turn tube right side out through open ends (Photo 4).
6. Fold short raw edges in 1/4". Insert one short end into the other by 1/4" (Photo 5). Sew across overlap using 1/8" seam allowance to complete scrunchie.