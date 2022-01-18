Stylish Scrunchie

Stitch a fashionable hair accessory using leftover fabric.
January 18, 2022
Designer: Andra Walker

Finished size: 7" circumference

Materials

  • 9×21" piece (fat eighth) pink print
  • 7-1/2" piece 1/4"-wide elastic
  • Binding clips (optional)

Cut Fabrics

From pink print, cut:

  • 1—5×21" rectangle

Assemble Units

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Press all seams open.

1. Overlap ends of elastic 1/2"; stitch back and forth several times to make elastic loop.

2. Place pink print 5×21" rectangle right side up. Accordion-fold rectangle; slide elastic loop around center (Photo 1).

3. With right side inside, fold rectangle in half, encasing elastic loop. Align edges to make a tube; pin or clip edges (Photo 2).

4. Sew together long edges (Photo 3), backstitching at beginning and end of seam. (To ease the Step 5 turning process, you can leave a 2" opening across from open short ends, which can be hand- or machine-stitched closed after turning.)

5. Turn tube right side out through open ends (Photo 4).

6. Fold short raw edges in 1/4". Insert one short end into the other by 1/4" (Photo 5). Sew across overlap using 1/8" seam allowance to complete scrunchie.

