Stylish Pot Holder

Piece a pot holder that will add color to your kitchen. Fabrics are from the Ink Flowers collection by Ninola Designs for P&B Textiles .

Inspired by Treasure Trove from designer Vicki Ruebel of Orchid Owl Quilts

Project tester: Sarah Huechteman

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

14"-square pink print (block, backing)

12"-square light yellow print (block)

8"-square blue print (block)

1⁄4 yard fuchsia print (block, binding)

3-1⁄2"-square dark yellow print (block)

9-1⁄2"-square cotton batting

9-1⁄2"-square insulated batting, such as Insul-Bright

Finished size: 9-1/2" square

Finished block: 9-1/2" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From pink print, cut:

1--9-1⁄2" backing square

4--2" squares

From light yellow print, cut:

4--2×3-1/2" rectangles

4--2×3" rectangles

From blue print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From fuchsia print, cut:

1--2-1/2 ×42" binding strip

1--2×5" strip

4--2×3-1/2" rectangles

Assemble Block

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1) Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a pink print 2" square and a light yellow print 2×3" rectangle to make a subunit. The unit should be 2×4-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four units total.

7002670-12998_d01_1400.jpg

2) Referring to Diagram 2 for placement of pink print squares, join two subunits to make a unit. The unit should be 3-1/2 ×4-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second unit.

7002670-12998_d02_1400.jpg

3) Turn a unit wrong side up. Referring to Diagram 3, use an acrylic ruler and pencil to mark two diagonal lines. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under the unit.) Repeat to mark the second unit.

7002670-12998_d03_1400.jpg

4) Layer a marked unit atop a blue print 3-1/2 ×4-1/2" rectangle. Sew together on marked lines (Diagram 4). Trim 1⁄4" outside each sewn line (Diagram 5). Press open attached triangles to make two pieced triangle-squares. Each pieced triangle-square should be 3½" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four pieced triangle-squares total.

7002670-12998_d04_1400.jpg

7002670-12998_d05_1400.jpg

5) Sew together a light yellow print 2×3-1⁄2" rectangle and a fuchsia print 2×3-1⁄2" rectangle to make a rectangle unit (Diagram 6). The unit should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four rectangle units total.

7002670-12998_d06_1400.jpg

6) Referring to Diagram 7, join two pieced triangle-squares and one rectangle unit in a row. The row should be 3-1/2 ×9-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second row.

7002670-12998_d07_1400.jpg

7) Join dark yellow print 3-1⁄2" square and remaining rectangle units to make a middle row (Diagram 8). The row should be 3-1/2 ×9-1/2" including seam allowances.

7002670-12998_d08_1400.jpg

8) Join Step 6 rows to middle row to make a block (Diagram 9). The block should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances.

7002670-12998_d09_1400.jpg

Assemble Pot Holder

1) Place pink print 9-1⁄2" backing square right side down. Top with insulated batting 9-1/2" square, cotton batting 9-1/2" square, and block right side up. Baste layers together.

2) Quilt as desired. Project tester Sarah Huechteman stitched in the ditch around the individual pieces.

3) With wrong side inside, fold fuchsia print 2×5" strip in half lengthwise (Diagram 10). Lightly press; unfold. Fold long raw edges in to meet at center. Fold at center, hiding raw edges and aligning folded edges; press again. Edgestitch double-folded edge.

7002670-12998_d10_1400.jpg

4) Matching raw ends, fold Step 3 unit in half to make a loop. Referring to Diagram 11, pin raw edges of loop centered on a back edge.

7002670-12998_d11_1400.jpg