Stuffed Bird Toy

Sew multiples of this sweet bird, embellishing them with embroidery, for a flock of soft playthings. Fabrics are from the Artisan Spirit Strokes of Brilliance collection by Deborah Edwards for Northcott .

Inspired by All Atwitter from designer Naomi Stewart

Project tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials for One Bird

8 ×16" piece mottled red (body)

10"-square piece mottled orange (belly, beak)

2-1⁄2"-diameter black buttons (eyes)

Thread: black

Perle cotton No. 3: black

Polyester fiberfill

Finished size: approximately 4-1⁄2x7×5"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for the pattern pieces.

From mottled red, cut:

1 of Body Pattern

1 of Body Pattern reversed

From mottled orange, cut:

1 of Belly Pattern

2 of Beak Pattern

Safety First: When making a stuffed toy, consider the age of the child you are giving it to. If the child is older, use buttons or snap-on bead eyes, as seen in this bird pattern. If the child is younger, make sure to appliqué or embroider the eyes because buttons or snap-on eyes can be choking hazards.

Assemble Bird

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

1) Referring to Eye Placement Diagram, use black thread to sew one button in place on mottled red body piece. Repeat with mottled red reversed body piece.

2) Using black perle cotton, stem-stitch a wing and tail feathers (Embroidery Diagram and Stem Stitch Diagram) on mottled red body piece and mottled red reversed body piece.

3) Pin mottled orange belly piece to mottled red body piece, matching dots (Diagram 1). Sew together pieces, beginning 1⁄4" from tail edge. Be sure to backstitch at beginning and end of seam and to stop sewing at marked dots.\

4) Layer two mottled orange beak pieces (Diagram 2); sew together pairs of straight edges. Turn right side out to make beak. Remove any fibers stuck in the seam. Fill beak loosely with fiberfill.

5) Align beak on Step 3 unit approximately 1⁄4" above marked dot (Diagram 3). Sew in place using a 1⁄8" seam.

6) Repeat Step 3 with mottled red reversed body piece and remaining edge of mottled orange belly piece.

7) Pin together remaining edges of body pieces, leaving tail edges open. Sew together as before (Diagram 4), catching beak in seam.

8) Turn joined pieces right side out. Stuff firmly with fiberfill through opening in tail.