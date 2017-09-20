Square Pot Holder

Bring a touch of DIY to your kitchen with handmade pot holders. These reversable accessory is perfect for adding a punch of color and style to every meal! Fabrics are from the Summer collection by Malka Dubrawsky for Moda Fabrics .

Materials:

8" square Print A

9x11" rectangle Print B

7-1/2 square insulated batting (such as Insul-Bright)

8" square cotton batting

Basting spray

Chopstick or pencil

Matching or contrasting thread

Water-soluble marking pen

Finished pot holder: 7-1/2" square

Cut Fabrics:

From Print B, cut:

8" square

2x5" strip

Assemble Pot Holder:

1. Fold Print B 2x5" strip in half lengthwise with right side out; press.

photo_1_1.jpg

2. Unfold strip. Fold long edges in to meet at center fold; press again.

photo_2_0_0.jpg

3. Fold in half lengthwise aligning folded edges; press again. Stitch folded edges using a 1/4" seam allowance.

photo_3_0_0.jpg

4. Fold strip in half to make loop. Using long, removable hand or machine stitches, sew ends of loop to top left-hand corner of Print A square (the pot holder top).

photo_4_1.jpg

5. Cover work surface with newspaper. Place insulating batting square on work surface. Following manufacturer's instructions, apply basting spray to "dull" side of insulated batting.

photo_6.jpg

6. Center cotton batting square on insulated batting square. Apply basting spray.

7. Layer Print A pot holder front, right side up, atop spray-basted batting.

photo_7.jpg

8. Layer Print B 8" square wrong side up, on top. Pin layers together.

9. Beginning in the middle of one edge (not the corner), sew together pieces using a 1/4" seam allowance. Leave a 5" opening along one edge for turning (marked here with water-soluble marker).

photo_9.jpg

10. Clip corners close to stitching to reduce bulk.

11. Turn right side out through 5" opening. Use chopstick or the eraser end of a pencil to push out corners; press.

12. Using a needle and thread, sew the opening closed.

13. Using a water-soluble marking pen and ruler, draw a stitching line 1" from outer edges of pot holder.

photo_12_.jpg

14. Stitch along marked line to complete pot holder. Spritz marked lines with cold water to "dissolve" lines.