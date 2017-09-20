Square Pot Holder
Bring a touch of DIY to your kitchen with handmade pot holders. These reversable accessory is perfect for adding a punch of color and style to every meal! Fabrics are from the Summer collection by Malka Dubrawsky for Moda Fabrics.
Materials:
- 8" square Print A
- 9x11" rectangle Print B
- 7-1/2 square insulated batting (such as Insul-Bright)
- 8" square cotton batting
- Basting spray
- Chopstick or pencil
- Matching or contrasting thread
- Water-soluble marking pen
Finished pot holder: 7-1/2" square
Cut Fabrics:
From Print B, cut:
- 8" square
- 2x5" strip
Assemble Pot Holder:
1. Fold Print B 2x5" strip in half lengthwise with right side out; press.
2. Unfold strip. Fold long edges in to meet at center fold; press again.
3. Fold in half lengthwise aligning folded edges; press again. Stitch folded edges using a 1/4" seam allowance.
4. Fold strip in half to make loop. Using long, removable hand or machine stitches, sew ends of loop to top left-hand corner of Print A square (the pot holder top).
5. Cover work surface with newspaper. Place insulating batting square on work surface. Following manufacturer's instructions, apply basting spray to "dull" side of insulated batting.
6. Center cotton batting square on insulated batting square. Apply basting spray.
7. Layer Print A pot holder front, right side up, atop spray-basted batting.
8. Layer Print B 8" square wrong side up, on top. Pin layers together.
9. Beginning in the middle of one edge (not the corner), sew together pieces using a 1/4" seam allowance. Leave a 5" opening along one edge for turning (marked here with water-soluble marker).
10. Clip corners close to stitching to reduce bulk.
11. Turn right side out through 5" opening. Use chopstick or the eraser end of a pencil to push out corners; press.
12. Using a needle and thread, sew the opening closed.
13. Using a water-soluble marking pen and ruler, draw a stitching line 1" from outer edges of pot holder.
14. Stitch along marked line to complete pot holder. Spritz marked lines with cold water to "dissolve" lines.