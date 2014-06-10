Splash of Summer

Keep your beach towel rolled with a whimsical seaside critter belt.

Designers: Barbara Groves and Mary Jacobson

Materials

* 2--3×20" strips each green, yellow, and pink prints (belts)

* 6--1" D-rings

* 2--9" squares green print (frog)

* 2--9" squares yellow polka dot (duck)

* 2--5" squares blue stripe (duck)

* 2--5" squares orange print (duck)

* 2--9" squares orange print (starfish)

* 3--3×20" strips batting

* 3--9" squares batting

* 2--5" squares batting

* Embroidery floss: white, green, yellow

* Assorted buttons: 2 blue, 6 white (frog); 1 blue (duck); 3 bright pink (starfish)

* Temporary fabric adhesive spray

* Water-soluble marking pen

Finished belts: 1×19"

Finished frog: 7-1⁄4×7-1⁄2"

Finished duck: 7-1⁄4×6"

Finished starfish: 7-1⁄2×6-1⁄2"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Assemble Belts

1. Spray wrong side of each green print 3×20" strip with temporary fabric adhesive. Place 3×20" batting strip between the two green print strips, adhesive sides toward batting, to make a fabric sandwich. Finger-press layers firmly together.

2. Cut a 1×20" strip from fabric sandwich. Sew strip together through all layers and along long edges, 1⁄8" from raw edge.

3. Slip two D-rings onto one end of strip. Fold end of strip 3⁄4" to back side and sew across end close to raw edge (Diagram 1).

100548390_600.jpg

4. Turn remaining end 1⁄4" to front side and sew across end close to raw edge to make a belt (Diagram 2).

100548391_600.jpg

5. Using yellow and pink print 3×20" strips, repeat steps 1 through 4 to make three belts total.

Make Templates

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

Assemble Frog

1. Spray wrong side of each green print 9" square with temporary fabric adhesive.

2. Place 9" square of batting between the two green print squares, adhesive sides toward batting, to make a fabric sandwich. Finger-press layers firmly together.

3. Using water-soluble marking pen, trace Pattern A onto fabric sandwich, including "buttonhole" stitching lines. Cut out shape.

4. Sew around shape 1⁄4" from outer edges.

5. Stitch on buttonhole lines. Cut 1" slit at center of each stitched buttonhole for belt to pass through.

6. Referring to photo, use six strands of white embroidery floss to tie two blue buttons in place for eyes. Use six strands of green embroidery floss to tie six white buttons in place for toes.

7. Insert belt through frog from back side of one buttonhole and down through other before securing around rolled beach towel.

Assemble Duck

1. Using two yellow polka dot 9" squares, 9" batting square, and Pattern B, repeat Assemble Frog, steps 1 through 5. Using two blue stripe 5" squares, one 5" batting square, and Pattern C, repeat Assemble Frog, steps 1 through 5, to make duck wing. Using two orange print 5" squares, the remaining 5" batting square, and Pattern D, repeat Assemble Frog, steps 1 through 5, to make duck beak.

2. Referring to photo, place C wing and D beak pieces on duck shape; beak extends beyond duck body. Sew in place as previously done, stitching 1⁄4" from outer edge.

3. Referring to photo, use six strands of yellow embroidery floss to tie blue button in place for eye. Repeat Assemble Frog, Step 7, to insert belt through duck.

Assemble Starfish

1. Using two orange print 9" squares, 9" batting square, and Pattern E, repeat Assemble Frog, steps 1 through 5.