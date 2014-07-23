Snuggle Scarf

You can be snuggly and stylish this winter with a scarf made of cozy plush! Fabrics are from the Ooh La La Cuddle collection for Shannon Fabrics.

July 23, 2014
Inspired by Smooth-Style Scarf from designer Janelle Swenson

Materials

  • 1⁄2 yard total assorted black, white, gray, and pink plush
  • 1⁄2 yard pink plush (scarf back)

Finished scarf: 6-1⁄2×58"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 58" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted black, white, gray, and pink plush, cut: 

  • 13--5×7-1⁄2" rectangles

From pink plush, cut: 

  • 2--7-1⁄2×58" strips

Assemble Scarf Front and Back

1.     Referring to Scarf Front Assembly Diagram, lay out 5×7-1⁄2" rectangles in a horizontal row; sew together. Press seams in one direction. The scarf front should be 7-1⁄2×59" including seam allowances.

2.    Cut and piece pink plush 7-1⁄2×58" strips to make:

  • 1--7-1⁄2×59" strip

Finish Scarf

1.    With right sides together and a 1⁄2" seam allowance, join scarf front and scarf back, leaving a 3" opening in a long edge for turning.

2.     Turn right side out through opening. Use a chopstick or stiletto to push out corners; press. Slip-stitch opening closed.

3.     Topstitch 1⁄8" from all edges to complete scarf.

