Snuggle Scarf
You can be snuggly and stylish this winter with a scarf made of cozy plush! Fabrics are from the Ooh La La Cuddle collection for Shannon Fabrics.
Inspired by Smooth-Style Scarf from designer Janelle Swenson
Materials
- 1⁄2 yard total assorted black, white, gray, and pink plush
- 1⁄2 yard pink plush (scarf back)
Finished scarf: 6-1⁄2×58"
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 58" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted black, white, gray, and pink plush, cut:
- 13--5×7-1⁄2" rectangles
From pink plush, cut:
- 2--7-1⁄2×58" strips
Assemble Scarf Front and Back
1. Referring to Scarf Front Assembly Diagram, lay out 5×7-1⁄2" rectangles in a horizontal row; sew together. Press seams in one direction. The scarf front should be 7-1⁄2×59" including seam allowances.
2. Cut and piece pink plush 7-1⁄2×58" strips to make:
- 1--7-1⁄2×59" strip
Finish Scarf
1. With right sides together and a 1⁄2" seam allowance, join scarf front and scarf back, leaving a 3" opening in a long edge for turning.
2. Turn right side out through opening. Use a chopstick or stiletto to push out corners; press. Slip-stitch opening closed.
3. Topstitch 1⁄8" from all edges to complete scarf.