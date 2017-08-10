Smooth-Style Scarf

The extra-long length allows you to wrap this scarf for a fashion-forward look or loop it one more time for extra warmth.

Materials

* 1⁄3 yard each of solid brown voile, solid Cheddar voile, and solid cream voile (scarf front)

* 1⁄2 yard each of solid dark brown voile and solid orange voile (scarf front, scarf back)

Finished scarf: 7×86-1⁄4"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 52" of usable cotton voile width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

About the Fabric

The featured scarf is made with a lighter weight fabric called cotton voile to give the scarf maximum drapability. For best results, use a new 70/10 sharp needle and a short stitch length when sewing.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each solid brown and solid Cheddar voile, cut:

* 3--5×7-1⁄2" rectangles

* 3--1-3⁄4 ×7-1⁄2" rectangles

From solid cream voile, cut:

* 3--5×7-1⁄2" rectangles

* 4--1-3⁄4 ×7-1⁄2" rectangles

From each solid dark brown and solid orange voile, cut:

* 1--7-1⁄2 ×43" rectangle

* 3--5×7-1⁄2" rectangles

* 3--1-3⁄4 ×7-1⁄2" rectangles

Assemble Scarf Front and Back

1. Referring to Scarf Front Assembly Diagram, lay out a 5×7-1⁄2" rectangle and a 1-3⁄4 ×7-1⁄2" rectangle from each solid color voile in a horizontal row.

2. Sew together rectangles to make a scarf segment. Press seams in one direction. The scarf segment should be 7-1⁄2 ×29-1⁄4" including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make three scarf segments total.

4. Join scarf segments to make scarf front (Scarf Front Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The scarf front should be 7-1⁄2 ×86-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

100681382_front_600.jpg

5. Referring to Scarf Back Assembly Diagram, join solid dark brown voile and solid orange voile 7-1⁄2 ×43" rectangles and remaining solid cream voile 1-3⁄4 ×7-1⁄2" rectangle to make scarf back. Press seams away from solid cream rectangle. The scarf back should be 7-1⁄2 ×86-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

100681383_600.jpg

Finish Scarf

1. With right sides together, join scarf front and scarf back along all raw edges, leaving a 3" opening in one long edge for turning.

2. Turn right side out through opening. Use a chopstick or stiletto to push out corners; press. Slip-stitch opening closed.