Smooth-Style Scarf
The extra-long length allows you to wrap this scarf for a fashion-forward look or loop it one more time for extra warmth.
Materials
* 1⁄3 yard each of solid brown voile, solid Cheddar voile, and solid cream voile (scarf front)
* 1⁄2 yard each of solid dark brown voile and solid orange voile (scarf front, scarf back)
Finished scarf: 7×86-1⁄4"
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 52" of usable cotton voile width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
About the Fabric
The featured scarf is made with a lighter weight fabric called cotton voile to give the scarf maximum drapability. For best results, use a new 70/10 sharp needle and a short stitch length when sewing.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From each solid brown and solid Cheddar voile, cut:
* 3--5×7-1⁄2" rectangles
* 3--1-3⁄4 ×7-1⁄2" rectangles
From solid cream voile, cut:
* 3--5×7-1⁄2" rectangles
* 4--1-3⁄4 ×7-1⁄2" rectangles
From each solid dark brown and solid orange voile, cut:
* 1--7-1⁄2 ×43" rectangle
* 3--5×7-1⁄2" rectangles
* 3--1-3⁄4 ×7-1⁄2" rectangles
Assemble Scarf Front and Back
1. Referring to Scarf Front Assembly Diagram, lay out a 5×7-1⁄2" rectangle and a 1-3⁄4 ×7-1⁄2" rectangle from each solid color voile in a horizontal row.
2. Sew together rectangles to make a scarf segment. Press seams in one direction. The scarf segment should be 7-1⁄2 ×29-1⁄4" including seam allowances.
3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make three scarf segments total.
4. Join scarf segments to make scarf front (Scarf Front Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The scarf front should be 7-1⁄2 ×86-3⁄4" including seam allowances.
5. Referring to Scarf Back Assembly Diagram, join solid dark brown voile and solid orange voile 7-1⁄2 ×43" rectangles and remaining solid cream voile 1-3⁄4 ×7-1⁄2" rectangle to make scarf back. Press seams away from solid cream rectangle. The scarf back should be 7-1⁄2 ×86-3⁄4" including seam allowances.
Finish Scarf
1. With right sides together, join scarf front and scarf back along all raw edges, leaving a 3" opening in one long edge for turning.
2. Turn right side out through opening. Use a chopstick or stiletto to push out corners; press. Slip-stitch opening closed.
3. Topstitch 1⁄8" from all edges to complete scarf.