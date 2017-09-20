Simple Shower Curtain

This project is so (sew!) simple you simply must give it a try. Then when your friends ask where you bought your one-of-a-kind shower curtain, you can say, "I made it myself!" Fabric is from the Jack and Jenny collection by Laurie Wisbrun for Robert Kaufman Fabrics.

Materials:

4-5/8 yards donkey print for the curtain

One package curtain rings with attached hanger clips

Purchased waterproof shower curtain liner

Finished curtain: 72" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics:

From the donkey print, cut:

2--39-1/2x81" rectangles

Assemble the Shower Curtain:

1. Using a 1/2" seam allowance and with right sides together, sew the rectangles along a pair of long edges to make a 77×81" pieced rectangle. Zigzag-stitch the seam allowances to prevent fraying. Press the seam in one direction.

2. With wrong side inside, fold a long edge over 1-1/2"; press.

img_0652-450x600.jpg

3. Fold the same long edge over another 1-1/2"; press again.

img_0654-450x600.jpg

4. Topstitch (sew a straight line) along the first folded edge to hem.

img_0658-450x600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 2, 3, and 4 on the remaining long edge and the top edge of the pieced rectangle.

6. With wrong side inside, fold bottom edge over 3"; press. Fold same edge over another 3"; press again. Topstitch just inside the first folded edge to hem as you did before.

img_0659-450x600.jpg

7. Reinforce top and bottom corners by stitching an X in each corner to complete your shower curtain.

stitching_diagram-450x354.jpg

8. To hang your shower curtain, slide curtain rings on shower rod and clip curtain and waterproof liner together.