Simple Coasters

Coasters are so simple and fun to make! You can use scraps of your favorite fabric to coordinate with your decor or add color to an office! Plus, they make perfect gifts for all coffee and tea lovers! Fabrics are from the Mixed Bag collection by Studio M for Moda Fabrics .

Materials for One Coaster

2--4-1/2" squares

Finished coaster: 4" square

Assemble Coaster

1. Layer the squares with right sides (printed sides) together.

img_4075-525x474.jpg

2. Pin in place.

img_4076-525x473.jpg

3. Starting at the bottom third of one side, sew around the squares using a 1/4" seam allowance. Leave a 3" opening on one side for turning. To turn the corners without stopping, each time you get 1/4" from the end of a seam take your foot off the foot pedal and lift your machine's presser foot, leaving the needle down; turn the fabric 90 degrees, put presser foot back down, and continue sewing.

screen_shot_2013-12-09_at_4.34.55_pm.png

4. Clip the corners. Make sure not to clip the stitches.

5. Turn coaster right side out. Push the corners of the coaster out using an eraser end of a pencil. Press flat.

img_4080-525x467.jpg

6. Fold the opening inside the coaster 1/4". Pin in place.

img_4081-525x458.jpg

7. Using a 1/4" seam allowance, sew the open edges together and continue around the other three sides. Make sure you're catching the opening fabric in the stitches so you don't have holes. Use the Step 3 technique to turn each corner.