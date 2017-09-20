Stitch a simple apron that's perfect for grilling or baking! A big pocket allows you to carry your cooking tools, while a long apron tie makes it one-size-fits-all. Fabrics are from the Modern Elements Woodland collection by Deborah Edwards for Northcott .

Materials

1 yard total of assorted prints in brown, green, and cream (apron front, pocket)

5⁄8 yard cream print (apron lining)

3⁄8 yard brown print (apron tie)

Water-soluble fabric marking pen

Finished apron: 20x24" (overall)

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted prints, cut:

4--5-1⁄2x24-1/2" strips

1--7x14" rectangle

From cream print, cut:

1--20-1⁄2x24-1/2" rectangle

From brown print, cut:

3--4x42" strips

Assemble the Apron

1. Sew together four assorted print 5-1⁄2x24-1/2" strips to make apron front (Diagram 1). Press seams in one direction. Apron front should be 20-1/2x24-1/2" including seam allowances.

100527600_d1edit.jpg

2. Topstitch along one side of each seam (Diagram 2).

100527601_d2edit.jpg

3. Layer cream print 20-1⁄2x24-1/2" rectangle and apron front with right sides together; pin in place. Sew together around all edges, leaving a 4" opening along one edge for turning. Trim seam allowances diagonally across corners.

img_5497edit.jpg

4. Turn right side out through opening. Press flat and ladder-stitch opening closed to make apron unit. The apron unit should be 20x24".

5. Topstitch remaining side of each seam and along outer edge of apron unit (Diagram 3).

100527602_d3edit.jpg

6. Aligning short edges, fold assorted print 7x14" rectangle in half, right side inside, to make a 7" square. Sew together raw edges, leaving a 3" opening along one edge for turning (Diagram 4).

100588376_d4edit.jpg

7. Turn Step 6 unit right side out through opening. Press flat and ladder-stitch opening closed to make a pocket.

img_3615edit-525x512.jpg

8. Position pocket on right side of apron unit 5-1/2" from bottom edge and 2-1⁄2" from right-hand edge; pin. Topstitch side and bottom edges of pocket to make apron body (Diagram 5).

100588377_d5edit.jpg

9. Cut and piece 4x42" strips to make a 108"-long strip. Fold the 4x108" strip in half lengthwise, wrong side inside (Diagram 6). Press, then unfold. Fold long edges to meet in center, then fold each end of strip in 1/2"; press again. Topstitch 1/4" from both short edges and open long edge to make apron tie.

100588378_d6new.jpg

10. Using a water-soluble fabric marking pen, draw a line on back side of apron body 4" from top edge. Align and center top edge of tie strip with marked line; pin. Topstitch tie to apron body along both edges to complete apron (Diagram 7).