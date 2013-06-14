Sew Easy Pot Holder and Oven Mitt

Stitch an oven mitt and coordinating pot holders using fabrics from the Funky Kitchen collection by Barb Tourtillotte for Clothworks .

Materials for One Pot Holder

Designer: Joyce Cronkhite

9x11" rectangle green dot (border)

9x11" rectangle novelty print (center)

Scrap of brown print (hanging loop)

8" square backing fabric

7-1/2" square insulated batting, such as Insul-Bright

8" square cotton batting

Quilt basting spray

Chopstick or pencil

Finished pot holder: 7-1/2" square

Quantities are for 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics for One Pot Holder

Cut pieces in the following order.

From green dot, cut:

2--1-1/2x8" border strips

2--1-1/2x6" border strips

From novelty print, fussy-cut:

1--6" square

From brown print, cut:

1--2x5" strip

Assemble Pot Holder

1. Sew short green dot border strips to opposite edges of novelty print 6" square (Diagram 1). Join long green dot border strips to remaining edges to make pot holder front. Press all seams toward green dot strips. The pot holder front should be 8" square including seam allowances.

img_pot-holderslg_3.jpg

2. With wrong side inside, fold brown print 2x5" strip in half lengthwise (Diagram 2). Lightly press, then unfold. Fold long raw edges in to meet at center. Fold in half lengthwise, aligning folded edges; press again. Edgestitch folded edges. Matching raw ends, fold in half to make a loop; baste.

img_pot-holderslg_3a.jpg

3. With raw edges at corner, pin loop to top left-hand corner of pot holder front (Diagram 3).

img_pot-holderslg_3b.jpg

4. Place insulated batting square on a work surface; apply basting spray. Center cotton batting square on insulated batting square; apply basting spray. Layer pot holder front, right side up, and backing square, wrong side up, on batting squares (Diagram 4). Stitch through all layers around outer edges, pivoting at corners and leaving a 5" opening along one edge for turning, to make layered unit. Trim corners.

img_pot-holderslg_3c.jpg

5. Turn layered unit right side out. Using a chopstick or the eraser end of a pencil, push out corners. Whipstitch opening closed to complete pot holder.

Materials for One Oven Mitt

1/2 yard muslin (lining)

1/2 yard novelty print (oven mitt, hanging loop)

1/8 yard orange dot (binding)

18" square cotton batting

18" square insulated batting, such as Insul-Bright

Quilt basting spray

Finished oven mitt: 8x13"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics for One Oven Mitt

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns and tips for making and using templates.

From muslin, cut:

1 each of patterns A and A reversed

From novelty print, cut:

1 each of patterns A and A reversed

1--2x5" strip

From orange dot, cut:

1--2-3/4x20" binding strip

From cotton batting, cut:

2 of Pattern A

From insulated batting, cut:

2 of Pattern B

Assemble Mitt Front and Back

1. Place muslin A reversed piece wrong side up on a work surface; apply basting spray. Top with cotton batting A piece; apply basting spray. Center insulated batting B piece atop layers; apply basting spray. Top with novelty print A piece, right side up, aligning edges with layered A pieces (Diagram 5).

img_pot-holderslg_6.jpg

2. Quilt layered pieces as desired to make mitt front. The featured oven mitt is quilted in a 1-1/2" diagonal grid.

3. Repeat steps 1–3 with muslin A piece, remaining cotton batting A piece and insulated batting B piece, and novelty print A reversed piece to make mitt back.

Finish Oven Mitt

1. With wrong side inside, fold orange dot 2-3/4x20" binding strip in half crosswise; press. Cut strip into two 10"-long binding pieces.

2. Aligning raw edges, sew one binding piece to upper edge of mitt front (Diagram 6). Fold binding to lining side. Stitch in the ditch or hand-sew binding to muslin lining to secure binding.

img_pot-holderslg_7.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 with mitt back and remaining orange dot binding piece.

4. With wrong side inside, fold novelty print 2x5" strip in half lengthwise (Diagram 7). Lightly press, then unfold. Fold long raw edges in to meet at center. Fold in half lengthwise, aligning folded edges; press again. Edgestitch folded edges. Matching raw ends, fold in half to make a loop; baste.

img_pot-holderslg_7a.jpg

5. Pin raw ends of loop to side edge of mitt front just below binding (Diagram 8).

img_pot-holderslg_7b.jpg

6. Layer mitt front and mitt back with right sides together. Beginning at one bound upper edge, sew together through all layers (Diagram 9). Stitch again 1/8" from outer edges. Clip into seam allowance along curves just up to outer line of stitching; zigzag or serge seams.

7. Turn right side out and press to complete oven mitt.