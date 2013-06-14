Keep fabric swatches for your next quilt project close at hand in a charming "scrap" book. In your tote bag or your glove box, it will be a handy book to carry on your next trip to a fabric shop.

Designer: Roseann Meehan Kermes

Materials and Cut Fabrics

It's summer-time to travel! And if you're like us, you're always looking for quilt shops along the route, no matter what the destination. We found a scrapbook album with pages that are actually long, sturdy envelopes; it's perfect for carrying notes, swatches, and materials lists when you're fabric shopping. Designer Roseann Meehan Kermes decorated this one with paper-pieced blocks and fun rickrack.

Materials

Scraps of assorted yellow, pink, blue, and green prints (blocks)

1/4 yard green print (cover)

1/8 yard dark pink print (border)

7/8 yard 1/2"-wide yellow rickrack

7x10" thin cotton batting

4-1/2x9-1/2" wire-bound envelope album

Assorted embellishments: Scraps of assorted ribbon, chipboard initial, buttons, floss, sepia ink pad

Heavyweight fusible web or "Peel N Stick" double-sided adhesive sheets from ThermOWeb

Scraps of chipboard

Assorted 12x12" patterned scrapbooking papers

Brown cardstock

3/4"-diameter circle punch

Coordinating brads

Quantities are for 44/45" wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together, unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the order that follows. For the Log Cabin Scrapbook, you will need two blocks of your choice that are 3" square finished. If you'd like to replicate the Log Cabin blocks, follow the instructions below. To download foundations for paper-piecing Log Cabin blocks, click "Download this pattern" at left. If you'd like to replicate the Fabric-Covered Scrapbook, follow the instructions below.

From assorted scraps, cut:

Pieces needed to make blocks of your choice; to make the featured Log Cabin blocks, cut assorted strips 1" wide to use for paper-piecing

From dark pink print, cut:

2--2x9-1/2" border strips

2--2x3-1/2" border strips

From green print, cut:

2--6x9-1/2" strips

Assemble Mini-Quilt Blocks

Assemble two 3"-square-finished blocks of your choice. To foundation-piece the featured Log Cabin blocks, follow the instructions below to make two blocks.

1. Cut lengths of assorted print 1"-wide strips about 1" longer than each area of a Log Cabin foundation paper.

2. Place assorted print pieces for areas 1 and 2 right sides together. With foundation paper printed side down, center pieces over area 1 of the foundation paper. Pin pieces in place on seam line, then carefully turn back strips to make sure areas 1 and 2 are completely covered and seam allowances extend at least 1/4" into adjoining spaces. If not, reposition pieces and check again.

3. Using a small stitch length, sew on seam line between areas 1 and 2. Press piece No. 2 open, then trim pieces so they extend 1/4" into surrounding areas.

4. Right sides together, align the piece for area No. 3 with trimmed edges of pieces 1 and 2. Stitch in place as before, press open, and trim.

5. Continue in this manner, working in numerical order, until foundation is covered. Trim covered foundation on outer dashed line. Using blunt end of a seam ripper, remove foundation paper to complete a Log Cabin block. The block should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Mini Quilt

1. Join blocks to make a block pair; press seam open. Sew short dark pink print border strips to short edges of block pair. Sew long dark pink print border strips to long edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

2. Layer quilt top and thin cotton batting; baste. Quilt as desired to complete mini quilt. Designer Roseann Meehan Kermes hand-quilted an X across each Log Cabin block. Trim mini quilt to 4-1/4x8-3/4" including seam allowances.

Complete Mini-Quilt Scrap Book

1. Beginning on the side that will be closest to the book's spine, pin yellow rickrack to edges of mini quilt, overlapping edges by 1/4". At each corner, fold rickrack neatly, then continue along next edge. When you reach the end, trim excess rickrack and tuck under raw end. Using two strands of yellow embroidery floss, hand-stitch inner edge of rickrack to mini quilt.

2. Embellish the mini quilt as desired. Roseann added yellow buttons with six strands of pink embroidery floss. She adhered blue print to a chipboard initial (available at scrapbooking stores), then cut away the excess fabric with a hobby knife. Then she inked the edges of the initial and the album cover with a sepia ink pad, and attached the initial to the mini quilt by stitching through a pink button.

3. Using heavyweight fusible web or "Peel N Stick" double-sided adhesive sheets, follow manufacturer's instructions to adhere mini quilt to cover of scrapbook. Tuck small pieces of adhesive under the letter.

4. Use scraps of ribbon, lace or fabric to tie on to the wire binding.