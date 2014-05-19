Quilting and Sewing Quotes
Print off one of these cute and funny quotes about quilting to share with your friends, family, and sewing buddies! Use them to top gifts, send as cards, or hang on your wall.
Quilt Quote
I don't need to get organized. I just need a bigger sewing room!
Quilt Quote
A quilt will warm your body and comfort your soul.
Quilt Quote
The love of sewing is our common thread.
Quilt Quote
I'm not a fabric hoarder. I am the curator of an extensive textile collection.
Quilt Quote
"I have all the fabric I need," said no quilter ever.
Quilt Quote
Any day spent sewing is a good day.
Quilt Quote
Quilters know all the angles.
Quilt Quote
I've spent most of my life making quilts. The rest I've just wasted.
Quilt Quote
I cannot count a day complete, 'til needle, thread, and fabric meet.
Quilt Quote
May your sorrows be patched and your joys quilted.
Quilt Quote
Behind every sewer is a huge pile of fabric.
Quilt Quote
Please bless the little head that lies beneath these quilted threads.
Quilt Quote
Quilting with a friend will keep you in stitches.
Quilt Quote
Given enough fabric, I could rule the world.
Quilt Quote
Sewing forever, housework whenever.
Quilt Quote
My soul is fed with needle & thread.
Quilt Quote
When things are in pieces, quilt them together.
Quilt Quote
I only quilt on days that end in "y."
Quilt Quote
A fat quarter is not a body part!
Quilt Quote
My husband lets me have all the fabric I can hide!
Quilt Quote
I'm a material girl. Want to see my fabric collection?
Quilt Quote
A day patched with quilting seldom unravels.
Quilt Quote
Sewing fills my days, not to mention the living room, bedroom, and closets.
Quilt Quote
When life gives you scraps, make a quilt!
Quilt Quote
If I stitch fast enough, does it count as aerobic exercise?
Quilt Quote
A clean house is a sign of a broken sewing machine!
Quilt Quote
Quilters never cut corners.
Quilt Quote
Housework only comes before quilting in the dictionary.
Quilt Quote
It always seems impossible until it's done.
Quilt Quote
Only a fool says: "It's just fabric."
Quilt Quote
Love is the thread that binds us.
Quilt Quote
When I make with my hands, I give of my heart.
Quilt Quote
Every quilter has a masterpiece within.
Quilt Quote
Sewing mends the soul.
Quilt Quote
One yard of fabric, like one cupcake, is never enough!
Quilt Quote
Quilters lead pieceful lives.
Quilt Quote
A bed without a quilt is like a sky without stars.
Quilt Quote
May all of your ups and downs in life be with a needle and thread.
Quilt Quote
I'm creative. You can't expect me to be neat, too.
Quilt Quote
Friends are like fabric -- you can never have enough!
Quilt Quote
I'd rather be stitchin' than in the kitchen!
Quilt Quote
Memories are stitched with love.
Quilt Quote
Stitch your stress away.
Quilt Quote
To quilt is human, to finish is divine!
Quilt Quote
I'm itching to be stitching.
Quilt Quote
In this crazy quilt of life, I'm glad you're in my block of friends!
Quilt Quote
Blessed are the children of the piecemakers, for they shall inherit the quilts!
Quilt Quote
I'm in therapy, and sewing is cheaper than a psychiatrist!
Quilt Quote
Finished is better than perfect!
Quilt Quote
A creative mess is better than tidy idleness!
Quilt Quote
Keep your sewing machine close and your seam ripper closer!
Quilt Quote
So many designs, so little time!
Quilt Quote
Quilters connect the past with the future.
Quilt Quote
Quilters come with strings attached.
Quilt Quote
Blankets wrap you in warmth, quilts wrap you in love.
Quilt Quote
Never underestimate a woman with a sewing machine.
Quilt Quote
May your bobbin always be full.