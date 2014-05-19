Quilting and Sewing Quotes

May 19, 2014

Print off one of these cute and funny quotes about quilting to share with your friends, family, and sewing buddies! Use them to top gifts, send as cards, or hang on your wall.

Start Slideshow

1 of 57

Quilt Quote

I don't need to get organized. I just need a bigger sewing room!

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 57

Quilt Quote

A quilt will warm your body and comfort your soul.

Print the quote here.

3 of 57

Quilt Quote

The love of sewing is our common thread.

Print the quote here.

Advertisement

4 of 57

Quilt Quote

I'm not a fabric hoarder. I am the curator of an extensive textile collection.

Print the quote here.

5 of 57

Quilt Quote

"I have all the fabric I need," said no quilter ever.

Print the quote here.

6 of 57

Quilt Quote

Any day spent sewing is a good day.

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 57

Quilt Quote

Quilters know all the angles.

Print the quote here.

8 of 57

Quilt Quote

I've spent most of my life making quilts. The rest I've just wasted.

Print the quote here.

9 of 57

Quilt Quote

I cannot count a day complete, 'til needle, thread, and fabric meet.

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 57

Quilt Quote

May your sorrows be patched and your joys quilted.

Print the quote here.

11 of 57

Quilt Quote

Behind every sewer is a huge pile of fabric.

Print the quote here.

12 of 57

Quilt Quote

Please bless the little head that lies beneath these quilted threads.

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 57

Quilt Quote

Quilting with a friend will keep you in stitches.

Print the quote here.

14 of 57

Quilt Quote

Given enough fabric, I could rule the world.

Print the quote here.

15 of 57

Quilt Quote

Sewing forever, housework whenever.

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 57

Quilt Quote

My soul is fed with needle & thread.

Print the quote here.

17 of 57

Quilt Quote

When things are in pieces, quilt them together.

Print the quote here.

18 of 57

Quilt Quote

I only quilt on days that end in "y."

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 57

Quilt Quote

A fat quarter is not a body part!

Print the quote here.

20 of 57

Quilt Quote

My husband lets me have all the fabric I can hide!

Print the quote here.

21 of 57

Quilt Quote

I'm a material girl. Want to see my fabric collection?

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 57

Quilt Quote

A day patched with quilting seldom unravels.

Print the quote here.

23 of 57

Quilt Quote

Sewing fills my days, not to mention the living room, bedroom, and closets.

Print the quote here.

24 of 57

Quilt Quote

When life gives you scraps, make a quilt!

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 57

Quilt Quote

If I stitch fast enough, does it count as aerobic exercise?

Print the quote here.

26 of 57

Quilt Quote

A clean house is a sign of a broken sewing machine!

Print the quote here.

27 of 57

Quilt Quote

Quilters never cut corners.

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 57

Quilt Quote

Housework only comes before quilting in the dictionary.

Print the quote here.

29 of 57

Quilt Quote

It always seems impossible until it's done.

Print the quote here.

30 of 57

Quilt Quote

Only a fool says: "It's just fabric."

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 57

Quilt Quote

Love is the thread that binds us.

Print the quote here.

32 of 57

Quilt Quote

When I make with my hands, I give of my heart.

Print the quote here.

33 of 57

Quilt Quote

Every quilter has a masterpiece within.

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 57

Quilt Quote

Sewing mends the soul.

Print the quote here.

35 of 57

Quilt Quote

One yard of fabric, like one cupcake, is never enough!

Print the quote here.

36 of 57

Quilt Quote

Quilters lead pieceful lives.

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 57

Quilt Quote

A bed without a quilt is like a sky without stars.

Print the quote here.

38 of 57

Quilt Quote

May all of your ups and downs in life be with a needle and thread.

Print the quote here.

39 of 57

Quilt Quote

I'm creative. You can't expect me to be neat, too.

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 57

Quilt Quote

Friends are like fabric -- you can never have enough!

Print the quote here.

41 of 57

Quilt Quote

I'd rather be stitchin' than in the kitchen!

Print the quote here.

42 of 57

Quilt Quote

Memories are stitched with love.

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 57

Quilt Quote

Stitch your stress away.

Print the quote here.

44 of 57

Quilt Quote

To quilt is human, to finish is divine!

Print the quote here.

45 of 57

Quilt Quote

I'm itching to be stitching.

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 57

Quilt Quote

In this crazy quilt of life, I'm glad you're in my block of friends!

Print the quote here.

47 of 57

Quilt Quote

Blessed are the children of the piecemakers, for they shall inherit the quilts!

Print the quote here.

48 of 57

Quilt Quote

I'm in therapy, and sewing is cheaper than a psychiatrist!

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 57

Quilt Quote

Finished is better than perfect!

Print the quote here.

50 of 57

Quilt Quote

A creative mess is better than tidy idleness!

Print the quote here.

51 of 57

Quilt Quote

Keep your sewing machine close and your seam ripper closer!

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 57

Quilt Quote

So many designs, so little time!

Print the quote here.

53 of 57

Quilt Quote

Quilters connect the past with the future.

Print the quote here.

54 of 57

Quilt Quote

Quilters come with strings attached.

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

55 of 57

Quilt Quote

Blankets wrap you in warmth, quilts wrap you in love.

Print the quote here.

56 of 57

Quilt Quote

Never underestimate a woman with a sewing machine.

Print the quote here.

57 of 57

Quilt Quote

May your bobbin always be full.

Print the quote here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next