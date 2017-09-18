Two-color patchwork coasters may be easy to make, but have big impact in your kitchen! Fabrics are from the Mount Snow collection by Dear Stella .

Materials for One Coaster

2 -- 2-1/2" squares of dark fabric

2 -- 2-1/2" squares of light fabric

1 -- 4-1/2" square of contrasting fabric

Finished coaster: 4" square

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Assemble the Coaster

1. Layer one dark 2-1/2" square and one light 2-1/2" square with right sides together. Sew together along one edge to make a pieced unit.

mg_6610edit-525x470.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 with the remaining 2-1/2" squares.

3. Press seams toward the darker fabric.

4. Layer the two pieced units with right sides together. Make sure the light square is on top of the dark square.

5. Nestle the seams together; pin. The seams will nestle against each other, which helps the patchwork unit align perfectly.

mg_6616edit-525x365.jpg

6. Sew along pinned edge. Open patchwork unit and press seam in one direction.

mg_6619edit-525x455.jpg

7. Layer the patchwork unit and the 4-1/2" square with right sides together; pin.

mg_6621edit-525x474.jpg

8. Sew around the edges of squares, leaving a 2" opening on one side edge for turning.

9. Clip the corners to reduce bulk. Make sure not to clip the stitches.

mg_6623edit-525x490.jpg

10. Turn unit right side out. Push the corners out using eraser end of a pencil. Fold the side opening into the coaster matching 1/4" seam allowance; press flat. Sew opening closed to complete a patchwork coaster.

11. If desired, add decorative topstitching.