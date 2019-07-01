Party Buntings

Decorate for any occasion with fast-to-finish buntings.

Designer: Susan Ache

Materials

For one flag, one triangle, and one half-circle bunting

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

4 --18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted red prints

4 --18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted navy prints

4 --18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted cream prints

1⁄8 yard cream print

2-1⁄2 yards 20"-wide lightweight iron-on fusible web

3-yard piece 5⁄8"-wide twill tape

2--3-yard pieces 1⁄2"-wide double-fold bias tape

13--3⁄4×8" bias strips assorted red, navy, and cream checks (optional)

Finished lengths: 108"

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Keep rectangles organized by matching size and print.

From one red print fat quarter, cut:

2--6×9" rectangles

2--7-1⁄4 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

From each remaining red print fat quarter, cut:

2--6×7-1⁄4" rectangles

2--3-1⁄4 ×7" rectangles

2--5×6" rectangles

From each navy print fat quarter, cut:

2--6×7-1⁄4" rectangles

2--3-1⁄4 ×7" rectangles

2--5×6" rectangles

From one cream print fat quarter, cut:

2--2-3⁄4 ×11-1⁄2" rectangles

2--6×9" rectangles

2--7-1⁄4 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

From each remaining cream print fat quarter, cut:

2--6×7-1⁄4" rectangles

2--5×6" rectangles

2--2-3⁄4 ×6" rectangles

From 1⁄8 yard cream print, cut:

2--2-3⁄4 ×11-1⁄2" rectangles

From fusible web, cut:

2--2-3⁄4 ×11-1⁄2" rectangles

2--6×9" rectangles

2--7-1⁄4 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

10--6×7-1⁄4" rectangles

7--3-1⁄4 ×7" rectangles

3--2-3⁄4 ×6" rectangles

10--5×6" rectangles

Fuse and Cut Rectangles

Click on "Download this Project" above for the pattern pieces.

1) Place fusible web between rectangles, matching prints and rectangle sizes, with right sides of prints facing out. Following manufacturer's instructions, press to adhere rectangles; let cool.

2) Referring to Cutting Diagram, use A template to trace two triangles on each fused print 7-1⁄4 ×8-1⁄2" rectangle and one triangle on each fused print 6×7-1⁄4" rectangle; cut on traced lines to make 14 triangles total.

7002432-10562_buntingcutting.jpg

3) Referring to Cutting Diagram, use B template to trace two flags on each fused print 6×9" rectangle and one flag on each fused print 5×6" rectangle; cut on traced lines to make 14 flags total.

4) Referring to Cutting Diagram, use C template to trace one large half-circle on each fused print 3-1⁄4 ×7" rectangle; cut on traced lines to make seven large half-circles.

5) Referring to Cutting Diagram, use D template to trace two small half-circles on each fused print 2-3⁄4 ×11-1⁄2" rectangle and one small half-circle on each fused print 2-3⁄4 ×6" rectangle; cut on traced lines to make seven small half-circles.

Assemble Buntings

1) Referring to Flag Diagram, make 3⁄4"-long slits 1" from top and 1⁄2" from both side edges of each flag. Arrange flags in red, cream, and navy color order; string 3-yard piece of twill tape through slits to complete flag bunting. If desired, tie assorted red, navy, and cream check bias strips between flags.

7002432-10562_buntingflag.jpg

2) Arrange triangles in cream, navy, and red color order. Place top of each unit inside a 1⁄2"-wide 3-yard piece of bias tape, leaving 1" between triangles and starting 10" from one end; pin. Sew through middle of bias tape to complete triangle bunting.

3) Arrange red and navy large half-circles and cream small half-circles in alternating order. Place top of each unit inside a 1⁄2"-wide 3-yard piece of bias tape, starting 12" from one end; pin. Sew through middle of bias tape to complete half-circle bunting.