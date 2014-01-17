For a quick gift, cover a standard spiral notebook with fabric. Fabrics are from the Gracie Girl collection by Kassidy and Lori Holt for Riley Blake Designs .

Designer: Lori Holt of Bee In My Bonnet

Materials

5­--18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted prints in gray (2), white, and pink (2) (outer cover, inner pockets)

1⁄2 yard each solid pink and solid orange (inner pockets)

1⁄2 yard lining fabric

14 ×20" batting

7 ×10-1⁄2" spiral notebook

Finished notebook cover: 9 ×11-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances, except where indicated. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From the first gray print, cut:

1--5×12" rectangle

From white print, cut:

1--5×12" rectangle

From the first pink print, cut:

1--12×14" rectangle

From each of second gray print, second pink print, solid pink, and solid orange, cut:

1-=12×16" rectangle

From lining, cut:

1--14×20" rectangle for lining

Make Notebook Cover

1. Fold gray print 5×12" rectangle in half to make a 5×6" rectangle. Place it atop white print 5×12" rectangle with raw edges aligned (Diagram 1). Using a 1⁄8" seam allowance, sew around three sides that have raw edges, leaving folded edge unsewn, to make outer pocket unit.

100546749_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together outer pocket unit and pink print 12×14" rectangle to make outer cover (Diagram 2). Press seam toward pink print. The outer cover should be 12×18-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100546750_d2_600.jpg

3. Place 14×20" lining rectangle on a flat surface with wrong side up. Layer 14×20" batting rectangle atop lining, then center outer cover atop batting with right side up. Referring to Diagram 3, machine-stitch a vertical line down the center of outer cover and another one between outer cover pieced sections; stitch a horizontal line just above the outer pocket. Trim lining and batting even with edges of outer cover.

100546751_d3_600.jpg

4. Fold gray print 12×16" rectangle in half, wrong side inside, to make a 6×16" rectangle. Place it atop solid pink 12×16" rectangle with raw edges aligned (Diagram 4). Using a 1⁄8" seam allowance, sew around three sides that have raw edges, leaving folded edge unsewn, to make an inner pocket unit.

100546752_d4_600.jpg

5. Repeat Step 4 using pink print 12×16" rectangle and solid orange 12×16" rectangle to make a second inner pocket unit.

6. Fold an inner pocket unit in half, wrong side inside, to make an 8×12" rectangle. Referring to Diagram 5 for placement, layer folded pocket atop outer cover, matching raw edges on three sides; pin. Sew together along pinned raw edges, leaving folded edge unsewn.

100546753_d5_600.jpg

7. Repeat Step 6 with remaining inner pocket unit and opposite edge of outer cover.

8. Using a short zigzag stitch, sew around entire rectangle (Diagram 6). Trim corners and turn right side out; press.

100546754_d6_600.jpg