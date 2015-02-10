Designer: Deb Jensen

Materials

1⁄4 yard green print (bag fabric, lining)

1⁄4 yard fusible interfacing

4x6" rectangle batting

3⁄4"-long swivel hook

3⁄4"-diameter button

Finished project: 3x5x1⁄2"

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 3⁄8" seam allowances unless otherwise stated. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From green print, cut:

4--4×6" rectangles

1--4×4-1⁄4" rectangle

2 of Flap Pattern

1--2-1⁄4" square

1--2×3"rectangle

From fusible interfacing, cut:

2--4×6" rectangles

From batting, cut:

1 of Flap Pattern

Assemble Bag Body

1. Turn under 1⁄4" on one short edge of green print 4×4-1⁄4" rectangle; press. Turn under again 1⁄2"; press. Sew through all layers 3⁄8" from second folded edge to make outer pocket (Diagram 1).

100010741_d1_600.jpg

2. Place outer pocket atop one green print 4×6" rectangle, right sides up; baste (Diagram 2).

100010742_d2_600.jpg

3. Fuse a 4×6" rectangle of interfacing to wrong side of one green print 4×6" rectangle to make an interfaced rectangle. Repeat to make a second interfaced rectangle. (Using interfacing will help the bag retain its shape.)

4. Referring to Diagram 3, join outer pocket piece to one interfaced rectangle along side and bottom edges to make bag body.

100010743_d3_600.jpg

5. To shape flat bottom for bag, at one corner, match bottom seam line to side seam line, creating a flattened triangle (Diagram 4). Measuring 3⁄8" from point of triangle, draw a line across triangle. Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric. Repeat with remaining bottom corner to make bag body. Turn bag body right side out.

100010744_d4_600.jpg

Assemble Lining

Referring to Assemble Bag Body steps 4 and 5, sew together remaining green print 4×6" rectangle and interfaced rectangle, leaving a 2- 3⁄4"-wide opening at bottom, to make lining. Do not turn right side out.

Assemble Bag Flap

1. Fold green print 2×3" rectangle in half lengthwise; sew together long edges with 1⁄4" seam. Turn right side out and press to make button strip. Aligning raw edges, place ends of button strip side by side at bottom center of a green print flap piece (Diagram 5); baste.

100010745_d5_600.jpg

2. Place batting on wrong side of remaining green print flap piece; baste. Join two bag flaps together along sides and curved end to make bag flap. Turn right side out.

3. Quilt as desired. Deb machine-quilted the flap of this portable media player bag with diagonal lines spaced 1" apart.

Assemble Swivel Hook Strap

1. Fold green print 2 -1⁄4" square in half; join long edges with 1⁄4" seam. Turn strap right side out to make swivel hook strap.

2. Thread strap through swivel hook ring; fold strap in half. Baste ends together.

3. Align raw edges of strap ends along upper edge of bag back (Diagram 6); baste.

100010746_d6_600.jpg

Finish Bag

1. Center straight edge of bag flap along upper edge of bag back atop swivel hook strap; baste.

2. Slip bag inside lining, matching side seams; pin. (The flap, swivel hook, and strap are sandwiched between bag and lining.) Sew upper edges together.

3. Turn bag right side out through opening in lining bottom. Slip-stitch opening closed. Insert lining into bag. Press upper edges of bag.

4. Sew button on bag front.

101022280_600.jpg