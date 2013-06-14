Matching Scarves Set
Lightweight cotton shirtings allow these hand-pieced scarves to tie and drape with ease. Fabrics are from the Sanctuary collection by Patty Young of MODKID Boutique for Michael Miller Fabrics.
Designer: Patty Young of MODKID Boutique
Materials for Two Matching Scarves
- 18x22" piece (fat quarter) gray print
- 18x22" piece (fat quarter) solid white
- 18x22" piece (fat quarter) turquoise-and-green geometric print
- 1/2 yard turquoise-and-gray floral
Finished scarf: 4x81-1/2"
Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.
Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Designer Notes
Patty Young made two identical scarves, one to keep and one for a friend. Patty says the long scarves are perfect to be worn double-folded around your neck. If you prefer shorter scarves, cut the turquoise-and-gray floral 18x42" rectangle to a shorter length before assembling the scarf.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From gray print, cut:
- 4--4-1/2x18" rectangles
From solid white, cut:
- 8--1-1/2x18" rectangles
From turquoise-and-green geometric print, cut:
- 4--4-1/2x18" rectangles
From turquoise-and-gray floral, cut:
- 1--18x42" rectangle
Assemble the Scarf
1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two gray print 4-1/2x18" rectangles, four solid white 1-1/2x18" rectangles, and two turquoise-and-green geometric print 4-1/2x18" rectangles to make a scarf segment. Press seams away from solid white rectangles. The segment should be 20-1/2x18" including seam allowances.
2. Repeat Step 1 to make a second scarf segment.
3. Join a scarf segment to each short edge of turquoise-and-gray floral 18x42" rectangle to make a pieced row (Diagram 2). Press seams toward floral rectangle. The pieced row should be 82x18" including seam allowances.
4. Cut pieced row in half lengthwise to make two 9x82" pieced strips (Diagram 3).
5. Fold a 9x82" pieced strip in half lengthwise with right side inside. Sew along all raw edges, leaving a 3" opening in long raw edge for turning (Diagram 4). Turn right side out through opening. Use a chopstick or stiletto to push out corners; press. Slip-stitch opening closed to complete one scarf.
6. Repeat Step 5 to make a second scarf.