Matching Scarves Set

Lightweight cotton shirtings allow these hand-pieced scarves to tie and drape with ease. Fabrics are from the Sanctuary collection by Patty Young of MODKID Boutique for Michael Miller Fabrics .

Designer: Patty Young of MODKID Boutique

Materials for Two Matching Scarves

18x22" piece (fat quarter) gray print

18x22" piece (fat quarter) solid white

18x22" piece (fat quarter) turquoise-and-green geometric print

1/2 yard turquoise-and-gray floral

Finished scarf: 4x81-1/2"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Designer Notes

Patty Young made two identical scarves, one to keep and one for a friend. Patty says the long scarves are perfect to be worn double-folded around your neck. If you prefer shorter scarves, cut the turquoise-and-gray floral 18x42" rectangle to a shorter length before assembling the scarf.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From gray print, cut:

4--4-1/2x18" rectangles

From solid white, cut:

8--1-1/2x18" rectangles

From turquoise-and-green geometric print, cut:

4--4-1/2x18" rectangles

From turquoise-and-gray floral, cut:

1--18x42" rectangle

Assemble the Scarf

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two gray print 4-1/2x18" rectangles, four solid white 1-1/2x18" rectangles, and two turquoise-and-green geometric print 4-1/2x18" rectangles to make a scarf segment. Press seams away from solid white rectangles. The segment should be 20-1/2x18" including seam allowances.

scrap-scarflg_4a.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make a second scarf segment.

3. Join a scarf segment to each short edge of turquoise-and-gray floral 18x42" rectangle to make a pieced row (Diagram 2). Press seams toward floral rectangle. The pieced row should be 82x18" including seam allowances.

scrap-scarflg_4b.jpg

4. Cut pieced row in half lengthwise to make two 9x82" pieced strips (Diagram 3).

scrap-scarflg_4c.jpg

5. Fold a 9x82" pieced strip in half lengthwise with right side inside. Sew along all raw edges, leaving a 3" opening in long raw edge for turning (Diagram 4). Turn right side out through opening. Use a chopstick or stiletto to push out corners; press. Slip-stitch opening closed to complete one scarf.

6. Repeat Step 5 to make a second scarf.