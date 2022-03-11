Makeup Remover Rounds

Ditch wasteful wipes for an eco-friendly handmade option. Fabrics are from the Amour Vert collection by Monaluna.
March 11, 2022
Did you know? About 20 million makeup remover wipes are discarded every day. A single cloth makeup remover round can be washed and reused repeatedly and will last several years, replacing about 500 disposable wipes.

Materials

For 10 Makeup Remover Rounds

  • Scraps of assorted prints
  • Scraps of terry cloth towel, flannel, or old T-shirts

Finished size: 3" diameter

Cut Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for the Circle Pattern.

From assorted prints, cut:

  • 10 of Circle Pattern

From towel, flannel, or T-shirt, cut:

  • 10 of Circle Pattern

Assemble Makeup Remover Rounds

1. Layer an assorted print circle and a towel, flannel, or T-shirt circle with wrong sides together (Makeup Remover Rounds Assembly Diagram); pin.

2. Using a 5-millimeter-wide and 1-millimeter-long overcasting or zigzag stitch, sew edges of layered circles to complete one makeup remover round.

3.Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 10 makeup remover rounds total.

Natural Makeup Remover Recipe

You'll need:

  • 1 cup of distilled water
  • 1 Tbsp. oil of your choice (jojoba, sweet almond, coconut, avocado, olive)
  • 1/2 Tbsp. witch hazel extract
  • 10 drops essential oil of your choice (optional)

Instructions:

Add ingredients to an 8-ounce glass jar. Shake to combine. Store in a cool, dry place.

