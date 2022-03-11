Makeup Remover Rounds
Did you know? About 20 million makeup remover wipes are discarded every day. A single cloth makeup remover round can be washed and reused repeatedly and will last several years, replacing about 500 disposable wipes.
Materials
For 10 Makeup Remover Rounds
- Scraps of assorted prints
- Scraps of terry cloth towel, flannel, or old T-shirts
Finished size: 3" diameter
Cut Fabrics
Click on "Download this Project" above for the Circle Pattern.
From assorted prints, cut:
- 10 of Circle Pattern
From towel, flannel, or T-shirt, cut:
- 10 of Circle Pattern
Assemble Makeup Remover Rounds
1. Layer an assorted print circle and a towel, flannel, or T-shirt circle with wrong sides together (Makeup Remover Rounds Assembly Diagram); pin.
2. Using a 5-millimeter-wide and 1-millimeter-long overcasting or zigzag stitch, sew edges of layered circles to complete one makeup remover round.
3.Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 10 makeup remover rounds total.
Natural Makeup Remover Recipe
You'll need:
- 1 cup of distilled water
- 1 Tbsp. oil of your choice (jojoba, sweet almond, coconut, avocado, olive)
- 1/2 Tbsp. witch hazel extract
- 10 drops essential oil of your choice (optional)
Instructions:
Add ingredients to an 8-ounce glass jar. Shake to combine. Store in a cool, dry place.