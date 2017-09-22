Make-It-Like-Magic Coaster

Make this coaster in just a few minutes from one square of fabric! The trick is all in how the square is folded before you stitch each seam. Fabric is from theBeach House by Kate Nelligan for Moda Fabrics .

Materials for One Coaster

6-1/2" square fabric

4" square batting

Finished coaster: about 4-1/4" square

Assemble Coaster

1. Fold fabric square in half with right side (printed side) together to make a rectangle. Sew across both ends of rectangle using a 1/4" seam.

img_5344web-525x274.jpg

2. Trim folded corners. Press seams open.

3. Fold in half to line up seam allowances of the open end. Pin in place.

img_5346web-525x477.jpg

4. Using a 1/4" seam, sew from trimmed corner toward center, stopping about halfway to seam, or about 1-1/2" from center. Repeat sewing from opposite corner to within 1-1/2" of center.

img_5348web-525x291.jpg

5. Turn sewn piece to right side through 3" opening left unsewn in Step 4. Press flat.

TIP: Use the eraser end of a pencil on the inside of the coaster to gently push corners out.

img_5349web-525x428.jpg

6. Tuck the batting square inside through opening in seam; smooth batting flat.

img_5351web.jpg

7. Hand sew opening in seam closed using a ladder stitch. See the video below for a how-to.

img_5367web-525x511.jpg

8. Topstitch coaster diagonally in an X using seam lines on back of coaster as a guide. Or, use a washable fabric marker to draw diagonal lines on top side of coaster before topstitching.