Lovely Mug Rug

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a sweet coaster featuring little hearts. Fabrics are from the Wild collection from Dear Stella .

Materials

1--3" square black heart fabric

1--2-1/2x36" strip black heart fabric for binding (or enough strips to equal 36")

2--2" squares gray heart fabric

2--6x8" rectangles solid pink fabric

1--6x8" batting rectangle

Lightweight fusible web

Basting spray

Heart patterns

Finished mug rug: 6x8"

Prepare Heart Appliqués

Click on "Download this Pattern" above for pattern pieces.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over heart patterns. Use a pencil to trace the big heart pattern once and the small heart pattern twice, leaving at least 1/2" between tracings.

2. Cut out the fusible web heart shapes roughly 1/4" outside traced lines. Following manufacturer's instructions, press the fusible web large heart shape onto wrong side (back) of 3" square black heart fabric.

3. Let cool, then cut out fabric shape on drawn line.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 with the fusible web smaller heart shapes and gray heart fabric 2" squares.

mg_5231_600_0-525x448.jpg

Appliqué the Mug Rug

1. Peel off the paper backings of heart shapes.

mg_5233_600_0-525x418.jpg

2. Arrange heart shapes on one solid pink 6x8" rectangle. Fuse heart appliqués in place following the manufacturer's directions; let cool.

img_5232_600_0-525x438.jpg

3. Using a blanket-stitch on your machine sew around each heart shape with matching or contrasting thread (we used black).

img_5236_600_0-525x441.jpg

Finish the Mug Rug

1. Spray a light layer of basting spray to both sides of 6x8" batting piece. This will make the inner layer of your mug rug tacky so you won't need to use pins to hold the layers together. Follow manufacturer's instructions and make sure to cover your work area so everything doesn't get sticky.

img_5240_600_0-525x499.jpg

2. Layer the remaining solid pink 6x8" rectangle, the batting rectangle, and the appliquéd pink rectangle as shown. Make sure that right sides of fabric (printed sides) are facing out.

img_5239_600-525x348.jpg