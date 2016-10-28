Little Bit of Charm
Use precut 2-1/2" squares with just a bit of rickrack to embellish sweet tea towels.
Designer: Jennifer Black of Merry's Stitchins
Materials for One Towel
- 18--2-1⁄2" squares assorted prints
- 16"-wide tea towel or 3⁄4 yard toweling fabric (16" wide and side edges hemmed) cut to the desired length and unfinished edges hemmed
- 1⁄2 yard rickrack
Finished towel: 16×24"
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Assemble and Embellish Towel
1. Referring to photos, sew together assorted print 2-1⁄2" squares in two horizontal rows of nine squares each. Press seams in opposite directions. Join rows to make pieced unit.
2. Turn raw edges of pieced unit under 1⁄4" and press. Center pieced unit on towel with bottom edge of pieced unit 2-1⁄4" from one short towel edge; wrap excess length to towel back. Topstitch all edges of pieced unit to towel. Position rickrack on pieced unit; wrap ends to towel back. Stitch through rickrack center to complete towel.