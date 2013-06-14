Lion Appliqué T-shirt

Add style to a plain T-shirt with a quick-to-create fusible lion appliqué. Create dimension in the appliqué pieces with regular and raggy edges.

Before You Start

Choose a fusible web: It's important to choose a good quality fusible web of the appropriate weight. You'll choose a weight of fusible web based on whether you're going to sew the appliqués on the shirts or not. If you don't wish to stitch over the edges, make sure you use a heavyweight fusible web that is permanent even without sewing. If you want to sew along the edges, use a lightweight version (some fusible webs are too stiff to sew through).

Use a stabilizer: When stitching appliqués to knit shirts, you'll need to back the appliqués with a suitable stabilizer. A stabilizer does just what its name implies: It stabilizes knit fabric so it won't stretch while you're sewing. Choose a tear-away stabilizer, a wash-away version, or a soft cut-away type.

Editor's Tip: Make sure to wash and dry your shirt before adding appliqués. You'll want the shrinkage to occur before you add your embellishments.

Materials

Dark brown print, red-orange print, light orange print, pale yellow dot, solid dark brown, bright orange print, and gold dot fabric scraps

Lightweight or heavyweight fusible web

Fabric stabilizer

Machine-embroidery thread to match the appliqués

T-shirt

Prepare Appliqués

Click on "Download this Project" for patterns and Appliqué Placement Diagram. To use fusible web for appliqué, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in specific shirt instructions, leaving at least 1/2" between tracings.

2. To prepare appliqués with regular edges (patterns D through K), cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto backs of assorted fabric scraps as indicated in specific shirt instructions. Let cool, then cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines; peel off paper backings to make appliqués.

3. To prepare appliqués with raggy edges (patterns A through C), cut out each fusible-web shape 1/4" inside the traced lines. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto backs of assorted fabric scraps as indicated in specific shirt instructions, leaving at least 1/2" between fusible-web shapes. Let cool, then cut out fabric shapes about 1/4" beyond the edges of the fusible-web shapes; peel off paper backings to make appliqués.

Appliqué T-shirt

Cut and prepare lion appliqués following Prepare Appliqué steps 1 and 3, to prepare lion patterns A through C with raggy edges. Refer to Prepare Appliqués, steps 1 and 2, to prepare lion patterns D through K with regular edges.

From dark brown print, cut:

1 of Lion Pattern A

From red-orange print, cut:

1 of Lion Pattern B

From light orange print, cut:

1 of Lion Pattern C

From pale yellow dot, cut:

1 of Lion Pattern D

From solid dark brown, cut:

1 each of lion patterns E, F, H, J, and K

From bright orange print, cut:

1 of Lion Pattern G

From gold dot, cut:

1 of Lion Pattern I

1. Arrange all pieces on chest area of T-shirt. Fuse in place following manufacturer's directions; let cool.

2. If using lightweight fusible web, straight-stitch 1/4" from the edge on pieces A through C. Stitch around edges of remaining pieces with a narrow zigzag or blanket stitch.