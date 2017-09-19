Laminate Coasters

Materials for One Coaster:

2--4-1/2" squares of fabric

2--4-1/2" squares of iron-on vinyl (such as Heat'n Bond Iron-on Vinyl)

1--4-1/2" square of batting

Pinking shears

Assemble the Coaster:

1. Layer one vinyl square on the right side of one 4-1/2" fabric square.

img_4795-525x430.jpg

2. Place a protective layer (such as a layer of cloth, parchment paper, or pressing sheet) on top of the vinyl-covered fabric. Following manufacturer's instructions, use an iron to press the vinyl onto the fabric through the protective layer to laminate square. (The protective layer prevents the vinyl from melting.)

img_4796-525x416.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 with the remaining fabric square and vinyl square.

4. Layer the two laminated squares with the batting square in the middle. The right sides (printed sides) of the fabric should face out.

img_4799-525x424.jpg

TIP: Use paperclips or clothespins to hold layers together. Pinholes are permanent in vinyl.

5. Using a size 90 needle and matching thread, sew around the square using a 1/2" seam allowance.

TIP: Place a piece of clear tape on the bottom of your presser foot to help your vinyl move smoothly through your sewing machine bed.

6. Use a pinking shears to trim the edges of the coaster 1/4".