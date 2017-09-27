Kitchen-Inspired Embroidered Linens

Whether your are a well-versed foodie or culinarily challenged, these embroidered linens and framed artwork are inspiring ingredients for a fun kitchen.

Designer: Sarah Goldschadt

Made by: Jann Williams

Materials

Two linen hand towels

Rickrack: 1"-wide orange, 1⁄4"-wide orange, 1⁄2"-wide teal

3⁄4"-wide twill tape: teal

Sewing thread: teal and orange

Sewing needle

18" square of teal wool

Transfer paper

Stylus or dried-up ballpoint pen

Embroidery hoop

Perle cotton: Valdani size 12 #0/244 (variegated orange), Valdani size 12 #0/550 (variegated teal), and DMC size 5 Ecru

Embroidery needle

Square frame with 1-1⁄2"-square opening

Whisk Pattern (download it above)

Silverware Pattern (download it above)

Mixer Pattern (download it above)

1. Measure width of towel and cut rickrack and twill tape 1⁄2" longer than measurement. Referring to the photo for placement, hand-sew rickrack and twill tape to the hemmed edge of the towel using matching sewing thread and tiny tack stitches. Tuck under the rickrack raw ends and stitch in place.

2. Use a light box or sunny window to trace whisk and cutlery patterns onto hand towels using a sharp pencil. Position the whisk approximately 1⁄2" above the rickrack and the cutlery 1-1⁄2" above the rickrack. Lay a piece of transfer paper onto teal wool. Lay mixing bowl and mixer pattern on top of transfer paper in desired location. Using a stylus or dried-up ballpoint pen, carefully and firmly trace over design lines to transfer design onto wool.

3. Place towel or wool in embroidery hoop. Referring to color key on patterns for thread colors and stitches, embroider the designs.

4. Remove embroidery from hoop. Using a warm iron, press finished embroidery.