How to Make a Yarn Tassel

Tassels are the cutest accessory for your sewing projects! They're the perfect addition to bags, pillows, clothing, and more.

Materials

Yarn

Mason jar band

Scissors

mg_6241-525x350.jpg

Assemble the Tassel

1. Cut a 6"-length of yarn and set aside for later. Wrap yarn around the middle of the mason jar band. We wrapped ours around 18 times, but you can do more or less depending on the look you want.

mg_6242web-525x447.jpg

2. Use the 6"-length of yarn to tie a knot around the center of the yarn on the top of the mason jar band. Trim excess yarn close to the knot.

mg_6244web-525x454.jpg

3. Cut the yarn on the bottom of the mason jar band directly across from the knot.

mg_6245web-525x489.jpg

4. Fold the yarn in half so the knot is on top. Cut another 6"-length of yarn and wrap it around the yarn, close to the top of the tassel. Tie in a knot to secure; trim excess.

mg_6246web-525x457.jpg

5. Trim the bottom of the tassel so the yarn is even.

mg_6247web-525x424.jpg