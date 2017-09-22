How to Make Yarn Pom-Poms

Pom-poms are an easy way to add spunk to your next project! These fun-to-make embellishments are perfect for clothing, home decor, and gift toppers!

Materials

Yarn

Mason jar band

Scissors

Assemble the Pom-Pom

1. Cut a 6"-length of yarn and set aside for later. Wrap yarn around the middle of the mason jar band. We wrapped ours around 35 times, but you can do more or less depending on the look you want.

mg_6227web-525x472.jpg

2. Use the 6"-length of yarn to tie a knot around the center of the yarn (top and bottom of the mason jar band). A tighter knot yields the best results. Trim the excess yarn close to the knot.

mg_6228web-525x475.jpg

3. Cut the yarn on the sides of the mason jar band.

mg_6231web-525x463.jpg

4. Fluff the yarn into a ball shape. Trim the yarn even all the way around the pom-pom.