Hot Stuff: Pot Holder and Oven Mitt

Make your own heat-safe pot holder and oven mitt using insulated batting between the layers of cute fabrics.

Designer: Joyce Cronkhite

Materials for Pot Holder:

9×11" rectangle green dot (pot holder border and hanging loop)

9×11" rectangle novelty print (pot holder center)

8" square backing fabric

7-1⁄2" square insulated batting, such as Insul-Bright

8" square cotton batting

Quilt basting spray

Chopstick (optional)

Finished pot holder: 7-1/2" square

Quantities are for 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Assemble the Pot Holder:

Cut pieces in the following order.

From green dot, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×8" border strips

2--1-1⁄2×6" border strips

1--2×5" strip

From novelty print, fussy-cut:

1--6" square

1. Sew short green dot border strips to opposite edges of novelty print 6" square (Diagram 1). Join long green dot border strips to remaining edges to make pot holder front. Press all seams toward green dot strips. The pot holder front should be 8" square including seam allowances.

potholder-d1_0.jpg

2. With wrong side inside, fold green dot 2×5" strip in half lengthwise (Diagram 2). Lightly press, then unfold. Fold long raw edges in to meet at center. Fold at center to hide raw edges, aligning folded edges; press again. Edgestitch double-folded edge. Matching raw ends, fold in half to make a loop; baste.

potholder-d2_0.jpg

3. With raw ends to outside, pin loop to top left-hand corner of pot holder front (Diagram 3).

potholder-d3_0.jpg

4. Following manufacturer's instructions, apply basting spray to one side of insulated batting square and cotton batting square.

5. Place insulated batting square, basting spray side up, on a flat surface. Center and top with cotton batting square, basting spray side up. Layer pot holder front, right side up, and backing square, wrong side up, on batting squares to make layered unit (Diagram 4). Stitch through all layers around outer edges, pivoting at corners and leaving a 5" opening along one edge for turning. Trim corners.

potholder-d4_0.jpg

6. Turn layered unit right side out. Using a chopstick or the eraser end of a pencil, push out corners. Sew opening closed to complete pot holder.

Materials for Oven Mitt:

1⁄2 yard muslin (lining)

1⁄2 yard novelty print (oven mitt)

1⁄8 yard green dot (binding, hanging loop)

18" square cotton batting

18" square insulated batting, such as Insul-Bright

Quilt basting spray

Finished oven mitt: 8x13"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Assemble the Oven Mitt:

Cut the pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Pattern" for oven mitt patterns.

From muslin, cut:

1 each of patterns A and A reversed

From novelty print, cut:

1 each of patterns A and A reversed

From green dot, cut:

1--2-3⁄4×20" binding strip

1--2×5" strip

From cotton batting, cut:

2 of Pattern A

From insulated batting, cut:

2 of Pattern B

1. Following manufacturer's instructions, apply basting spray to wrong side of muslin A reversed piece. Lay out a cotton batting A piece and an insulated batting B piece, with thumb of each piece facing same direction as muslin piece; apply basting spray to batting pieces.

2. Place muslin A reversed piece wrong side up on a flat surface. Top with cotton batting A piece, basting spray side up. Center and top with insulated batting B piece, basting spray side up. Top with novelty print A piece, right side up, aligning edges with layered A pieces (Diagram 1).

mitt-d1_0.jpg

3. Baste (use longer stitch length) layered pieces together using a 1/8" seam allowance.

4. Repeat steps 2–3 with muslin A piece, remaining cotton batting A piece and insulated batting B piece, and novelty print A reversed piece to make mitt back.

5. With wrong side inside, fold green dot 2-3⁄4×20" binding strip in half lengthwise; press. Cut strip into two 10"-long binding pieces.

6. Aligning raw edges, sew one binding piece to upper edge of mitt front (Diagram 2). Fold binding to lining side. Stitch in the ditch or hand-sew binding to muslin lining side to secure binding.

mitt-d2_0.jpg

7. Repeat Step 7 with mitt back and remaining green dot binding piece.

8. Using green dot 2×5" strip, repeat Step 2 of Pot Holder to make a loop.

9. Pin raw ends of loop to side edge of mitt front next to binding (Diagram 3).

mitt-d3_0.jpg

10. Layer mitt front and mitt back with right sides together. Beginning at one bound upper edge, sew together through all layers. Stitch again 1⁄8" from outer edges. Clip into seam allowance along curves just up to outer line of stitching; zigzag or serge seams.