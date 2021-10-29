Holiday Gift Guide for Quilters
Quilters of all skill-levels and interests will enjoy seeing these sewing tools and just-for-fun items under the tree.
The Ginger Quilter Box
Enjoy a monthly subscription box featuring fabric, notions, patterns, and other treats. Natalie Pratt, The Ginger Quilter, curates the collection of goodies based on themes.
$55/month; gingerquilterbox.com
Snow Joyful Star Kit
The kit includes the pattern, wool, and metal 6.5"-square display stand. (The button kit is sold separately.)
$19.95; buttermilkbasin.com
Quilters Clapper
Place a weighted wooden clapper on seams after pressing and be rewarded with flat blocks. This clapper from Modern American Vintage is handcrafted in a variety of exotic woods and sizes, making it a gorgeous addition to your sewing toolbox.
Starting at $45; modernamericanvintage.com
Sewing Crewneck
Put your love for sewing on display all winter long with a sweatshirt featuring quilting-theme motifs by Michael Gardner of Daddy Dressed Me.
Seam Ripper Necklace
Fashion meets function in a sleek necklace that has a seam ripper hidden in a pendant on a 32"-long chain. You'll never misplace your seam ripper again!
$42; thequiltspotnj.com
Quilting with Liberty Fabrics
Author Jenni Smith celebrates the widely known Liberty of London designs from 1875 to the present. The book features 15 quilt patterns, one from each decade in Liberty's rich history, along with stories of changing fabric and fashion trends, developments in the store over the years, and the history of their classic fabrics.
$40; luckyspool.com
Brother CP2160W Sewing Machine
This computerized machine comes with 60 built-in stitches, seven machine feet, and a floral embellishment. Its compact and easy-to-use design makes it handy for both beginning sewers and experienced quiltmakers on retreat.
$169.99; joann.com
Quilty As Charged Mug
Sip tea or coffee from a mug featuring a funny message. Mugs come in ceramic, enamel, and glass and different sizes.
Starting at $18; etsy.com/shop/CoffeeBucketCo
Embroidery Thread Acrylic Organizer
Use a 3.5×4" acrylic thread minder etched with a floral design to keep your embroidery floss tidy.
$12; evabmakery.com
Quilty Art Prints
Decorate your sewing space with downloadable sewing-theme art prints that come ready to print in multiple colors and five sizes.
Approximately $16 each;
theblanketstatement.ca
Get to the Point Needle Case
Carry needles safely in a 2.5×4.5" plastic case that has a magnetic insert to hold them in place.
$8.98; fatquartershop.com
Quilt Love Washi Tape
Decorate planners and packages or hang art or blocks in your sewing space with decorative tape featuring hand-drawn lettering from Kristen Perreault.
$4 per 33-foot roll; kperreaultcreates.com
The Big Book of Hand-Embroidery Projects
Enjoy a collection of 52 portable hand-embroidery projects from top designers, including Gail Pan, Kathy Schmitz, and Lynette Anderson. Projects include small quilts, bags, and tea towels. How-to information ensures even beginners will have success.
$27.99; shopmartingale.com
Holiday Quilts Puzzle
Gather family and friends to put together a 1,000-piece puzzle featuring artwork by Tom Wood showing holiday quilts in a wintry scene. The finished puzzle measures 20×27".
$16.99; missouriquiltco.com
Sewline Anniversary Set
Add Sewline's most popular tools to your sewing room. This set comes with water- and air-erasable pens, permanent marker, pencil trio, glue stick, and 5.5"-long scissors.
$44.98; fatquartershop.com
ABC 123 Cool Pins
Organize quilt units, blocks, or rows with heat-resistant pins. A heart-shape storage box contains 104 pins (four sets of 26 pins numbered 0-25 on one side and lettered A-Z on the other side).
$27.99; gypsyquilter.com
Bobbin Boat Trio
Let a set of three compact silicone carriers transport up to 10 wound bobbins each to a retreat or have them at the ready for your favorite handwork, such as English paper piecing.
$12.45; missouriquiltco.com
Toteology
Take essentials on the go in a bright 22×28" carrier. Fit a cutting mat, small pressing mat, or acrylic rulers in the large zippered interior pocket. Stash patterns and smaller notions in the multiple exterior pockets.
$36.99; gypsyquilter.com
Soleil Block Starter Pack
Jump into English paper piecing with a kit that includes acrylic templates for cutting fabrics, papers for four 7"-diameter finished blocks, and instructions. When the blocks are done, they can be appliquéd to other projects to show off your skills.
Reclaimed Seam Ripper
If you have to rip seams, do it with a stylish seam ripper crafted from reclaimed silverware. Three finishes are available: gold, silver, and ornate silver.
Starting at $25; primitivegatherings.us
Barn Quilt Address Sign
Enhance your home's curb appeal with a customized, weather-resistant sign that includes your name, house number, and choice of more than 200 quilt block designs. The signs are available in a variety of background colors and sizes.
Starting at $45.19; etsy.com/shop/BarnQuiltStuff
EverEmblem Quilt Labels
Personalize a set of fray-free cotton quilt labels. Choose from among multiple designs and attachment methods and customize your text. (We chose the Modern Blanket Label with Heart design.)
Starting at $16 for 12 labels; everemblem.com
Creative Grids Quilt Ruler
The 12.5×24.5" acrylic ruler is the largest rectangular ruler on the market. Use it for cutting yardage for borders and backing, squaring up big blocks and quilts, and marking quilting designs across a quilt top.
$44.99; creativegridsusa.com
Craftsy Membership
Explore more than 1,500 online classes (including more than 450 quilting and sewing classes) with a Craftsy subscription. Members receive access to classes taught by top designers, live streaming events, downloadable patterns and resources, and more.
$7.99/month or $79.99/year; craftsy.com
Round Clasp Pouches Kit
Try your hand at bag making with a kit designed by Kristyne Czepuryk. The kit includes a gold purse clasp and the instructions for a coin pouch and an eyeglass pouch.
$12.99; zakkaworkshop.com
Flying Geese Ruler Set #6
Trim Flying Geese units faster and easier with a set of Bloc Loc rulers. The three rulers lock into seams for placement so you can trim units at 1.5×2.5", 2×3.5", and 2.5×4.5". The rulers also can be used to trim Square-in-a-Square and other stitch-and-flip units.
$59.20; blocloc.com
Rouge Broderie Linen Panel
Embroider a printed 23×44" linen panel from French General. The four 10×13" sampler designs can be framed individually or sewn into other projects.
$12.98; fatquartershop.com
365 Quilt Block Designs
This 440-page full-color book by Natalia Bonner showcases 365 machine-quilting designs that are meant to fill square, triangle, and circle shapes. Each design has a QR code that leads to a video where Natalia walks you step-by-step through the design.
$85; piecenquilt.com
Three-Piece Rotary Cutting Set
Stock up on essential cutting supplies with a set of Fiskars tools. The 45-millimeter rotary cutter, 18×24" cutting mat, and 6.5×24.5" acrylic ruler are important supplies for every quilter.
$59.99; fiskars.com
Jump Into Patchwork & Quilting
Dive into quilting with an introductory book that includes information on basic tools and techniques. Sew one of six skill-building projects, including a mug rug, pillow, table runner, and baby quilt. Step-by-step instructions, tips, and tricks mean you will have sewing success.
$14.95; ctpub.com