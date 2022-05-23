Inspired by: Just a Touch from designer Jane M. Buys

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished sewing caddy: 3-3/4×7"

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Scraps of assorted prints (blocks)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) purple print (blocks, sewing caddy outside)

9×21" piece (fat eighth) green print (sewing caddy lining)

7-1/2×11-1/2" batting

1-1/2"-long piece 3/4"-wide hook-and-loop tape

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From assorted print scraps, cut:

12 of Pattern A

From purple print, cut:

1—7-1/2" square

12 of Pattern A

2 of Pattern B

2 each of patterns C and C reversed

From green print, cut:

1—7-1/2×11-1/2" rectangle

Handwork Sewing Caddy

Assemble Six-Pointed Star Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

We recommend hand-piecing this project due to the 60° diamonds that must be set in. Hand-stitching from dot to dot on seam lines means seam allowances aren't sewn down. Also, you can choose the direction to press the seam allowances after you've pieced the blocks.

If you prefer to machine-piece, stitch carefully between matching points, sewing from dot to dot.

No matter which piecing technique you choose, as you piece the blocks, finger-press seams in the desired direction to keep your work smooth. Press completed blocks with an iron, pressing seams in directions that allow them to lie as flat as possible.

1. For one block, gather six assorted print A diamonds and six purple A diamonds.

2. Referring to Diagram 1, layer two assorted print A diamonds. Align matching points and pin. Beginning and ending with a backstitch, sew together between matching points.

Handwork Sewing Caddy

3. Referring to Diagram 2, add a third assorted print A diamond in same manner to make a star half.

Handwork Sewing Caddy

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make a second star half.

5. Referring to Diagram 3, layer star halves. Align matching points and pin. Beginning and ending with a backstitch, sew together between matching points to make a star unit.

Handwork Sewing Caddy

6. Referring to Diagram 4, use set-in seams to add purple print A diamonds to star unit to make a Six-Pointed Star block.

Handwork Sewing Caddy

7. Repeat steps 1–6 to make a second Six-Pointed Star block.

Assemble Sewing Caddy

1. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together blocks, stitching between matching points. Press seams as desired.

Handwork Sewing Caddy

2. Referring to Diagram 6, use set-in seams to add two purple print B triangles to Step 1 unit. Add purple print C and C reversed triangles to make pieced unit. The unit should be 4-1/2×7-1/2" including seam allowances.

Handwork Sewing Caddy

3. Referring to Diagram 7, sew together pieced unit and purple print 7-1/2" square to make sewing caddy exterior unit. The unit should be 7-1/2×11-1/2" including seam allowances.

Handwork Sewing Caddy

4. Layer sewing caddy exterior unit and batting 7-1/2×11-1/2" rectangle. Quilt as desired.

5. Referring to Diagram 8, on right side of quilted exterior unit center loop section of hook-and-loop tape 2" from short edge and 3" from long edges; stitch in place.

Handwork Sewing Caddy

6. Referring to Diagram 9, on right side of green print 7-1/2×11-1/2" rectangle center hook section of hook-and-loop tape 3/4" from a short edge and 3" from long edges; stitch in place to make a lining unit.

Handwork Sewing Caddy

7. Referring to Diagram 10, sew together quilted exterior unit and lining unit, leaving a 2" opening in one long edge. Trim corners. Turn unit right side out through opening to make sewing caddy unit; press.

Handwork Sewing Caddy

8. Referring to Diagram 11, with lining side up fold sewing caddy unit short edge up 3-1/2"; pin side edges. Topstitch all edges, creating a pocket and closing the opening used for turning, to complete sewing caddy.