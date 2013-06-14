Great Handmade Gift Ideas

When piecing and finishing a quilt, large fabric pieces, such as extra backing fabric, are often left over. Turn those scraps into fast gifts! Use pinking shears to cut the raw edges of a 10" fabric square and use it to wrap a store-bought 6" or smaller potted plant. Tie a scrap of pretty ribbon or rickrack snugly around the pot, and you have a cute and easy gift for a teacher or neighbor.