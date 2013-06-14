Great Handmade Gift Ideas
These projects make fabulous handmade presents, no matter what the occasion. Make them in multiples to give to everyone on your list or to refill your inventory of last-minute gifts.
Winter Mittens Tea Towel
For a quick holiday hostess gift, embellish a store-bought tea towel with fusible-appliqué mittens.
Gifts for a Bookworm
Bookworms, teachers, or co-workers will love these stylish, smart, and functional gifts! From book-related decor to anything-but-boring office supplies, these gifts are sure to get an A+.
Gifts for a Foodie
Sew scrumptious gifts for friends and family who love to spend time in their kitchen. From practical gifts to cute kitchen accessories, these projects are quick and easy to whip up!
Gift Card Holder
Stitch gift-card holders that give a hint of what's inside.
Stylish Scarves
From snuggly neck warmers to light fashion accessories, these scarf patterns are quick and easy! They're the perfect way to show off your favorite fabrics -- and make fun gifts.
Potted Plant Wrap
When piecing and finishing a quilt, large fabric pieces, such as extra backing fabric, are often left over. Turn those scraps into fast gifts! Use pinking shears to cut the raw edges of a 10" fabric square and use it to wrap a store-bought 6" or smaller potted plant. Tie a scrap of pretty ribbon or rickrack snugly around the pot, and you have a cute and easy gift for a teacher or neighbor.
Free Coaster Patterns
Sew stylish and useful mug rugs for your home or to give as gifts. Whether you're a coffee, tea, or even wine drinker, we have patterns that will fit your needs.
Cute Baby Gifts
Use your children's favorite colors, fabrics, and patterns to create cute and cuddly accessories perfect for any occasion.
DIY Gift Bags
Make the gift presentation as heartfelt as what's inside! These handmade gift bags are sure to be used over and over again.
Gifts for Your Sewing Buddies
Fellow sewers and quilters appreciate handmade gifts! Whip up these fast gifts using beautiful fabric. Your friend will love having pretty supplies and accessories added to her collection.
T-Shirt Quilt
T-shirt quilts make great handmade graduation gifts and bed quilts for a child. Perfect for preserving special T-shirts or using up old wearables, these quilts are easy and memorable!
DIY Gifts for a Fashionista
These handmade gifts are so chic and perfectly fitted for the runway. Anyone who's fashion-obsessed or just enjoys the finer things in life will appreciate these pretty presents.