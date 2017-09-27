Girl's T-Shirt Tunic

This playful, strip-pieced T-shirt dress is sure to get the thumbs-up from your favorite little girl.

Materials

Six plain-colored or subtly patterned T-shirts (use one shirt for top of dress in child's size; other shirts should be slightly larger than top)

Water-soluble marking pen

Cutting mat

Rotary cutter

Acrylic ruler

Foam stamps

Fabric paint in coordinating colors (such as Tulip Soft Fabric Paint)

Assemble the Tunic

1. With child wearing T-shirt, determine where skirt will begin; mark a line across shirt front with a water-soluble marking pen.

2. Lay marked T-shirt flat on cutting mat. Using a rotary cutter and an acrylic ruler, cut across shirt front on marked line through both layers.

3. Trim two 3-1⁄4″ wide strips from each remaining shirt, cutting each strip 4 to 5″ wider than top of dress.

4. Stamp designs onto strips using fabric ink; let dry.

5. Layer matching strips with wrong sides together. Lay dress top and pairs of strips for skirt on cutting mat, positioning pieces in desired order.

6. Trim top skirt strip pair approximately 1″ wider than width of dress top, angling the side edges so that the lower short edge is 1⁄2″ wider than the top short edge. With right sides together and a 1⁄4″ seam allowance, sew side edges to make a tube. Turn right side out. Working from top to bottom, trim next skirt strip pair slightly wider than strip above angling the side edges as before; sew side edges, and turn.