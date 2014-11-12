Gifts for Your Sewing Buddies

Fellow sewers and quilters appreciate handmade gifts! Choose beautiful fabrics for these projects that come together quickly. Your friends will love having pretty accessories and decor added to their sewing spaces.

Singer Featherweight Pincushion

Use scraps to create a Singer Featherweight sewing machine on an oversize pincushion. Let a Nine-Patch block represent a quilt ready to be sewn.

Get the free pattern here.

Thread Catcher Bag

Keep your sewing space neat (and stylish!) with a cute thread catcher.

Get the free pattern here.

Sew Perfect

Need a last-minute gift or something easy to make in multiples? This quick-to-make project keeps sewing basics organized for quilters on the go.

Get the free pattern here.

Dream Machine

With raw-edge fusible appliqué you can quickly assemble the perfect pillow for your sewing space.

Get the free pattern here.

Sewing Spools Wall Quilt

Display a four-block wall hanging showcasing thread spool and sewing machine designs in your sewing space.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Pincushion Patterns

You can never have enough pincushions! Stitch one to add to your friend's collection.

Get free pincushion patterns here.

Pincushion Thread Catcher

A weighted pincushion holds a thread catcher on the edge of your sewing desk.

Get the free pattern here.

Sew in Style

Store notions and gadgets in a quick-to-stitch sewing station caddy.

Get the free pattern here.

Quilt Block Tote

Upcycle a reusable cloth bag into a stylish tote! Piece, quilt, and bind the recipient's favorite block to place over the bag's promotional logo. 

Get the free pattern here.

Stuffed Mushroom

Tuck scissors, needles, and a spool of thread into this adorable mushroom-shape needle case.

Get the free pattern here.

Magazine Subscription

Give the gift that keeps on giving! Order a subscription of American Patchwork & Quilting for a friend. It includes six issues of great quilting patterns and tips delivered right to their doorstop.

Give a gift subscription here.

Spools of Fun

For a standout addition to your sewing space, choose a novelty print for the wall hanging center and surround it with Spool blocks in bright prints.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Cute-as-a-Button Pillowcase

Adorn a pillowcase with a band of blocks that look like buttons.

Get the free pattern here.

Mini Rotary-Mat Holder

Corral your small sewing tools in a quick-to-sew carrier.

Get the free pattern here.

Storage Bins

Keep fabrics, supplies, and works in progress tidy with stylish storage bins.

Get free patterns here.

I've Got a Notion

If you're "sew" inspired, display a pair of pillows embellished with felt appliqués and piping to pay tribute to your go-to supplies.

Get the free pillow patterns here.

Serger Thread Catcher

Stitch a handy thread catcher for your serger! The no-slip mat will keep your thread catcher-and your machine-in place while sewing.

Get the free pattern here.

Quick & Easy Quilts

Perfect for last-minute gifts or a one-hour quilt to use up your scraps, these quilts are so easy, you might want to make one of each!

Get free quilt patterns here.

Fabric-Covered Boxes

Cover simple storage boxes with beautiful fabric for storage that's not only functional, but also pretty.

Get the free pattern here.

