Gifts for Your Sewing Buddies
Fellow sewers and quilters appreciate handmade gifts! Choose beautiful fabrics for these projects that come together quickly. Your friends will love having pretty accessories and decor added to their sewing spaces.
Singer Featherweight Pincushion
Use scraps to create a Singer Featherweight sewing machine on an oversize pincushion. Let a Nine-Patch block represent a quilt ready to be sewn.
Thread Catcher Bag
Keep your sewing space neat (and stylish!) with a cute thread catcher.
Sew Perfect
Need a last-minute gift or something easy to make in multiples? This quick-to-make project keeps sewing basics organized for quilters on the go.
Dream Machine
With raw-edge fusible appliqué you can quickly assemble the perfect pillow for your sewing space.
Sewing Spools Wall Quilt
Display a four-block wall hanging showcasing thread spool and sewing machine designs in your sewing space.
Pincushion Patterns
You can never have enough pincushions! Stitch one to add to your friend's collection.
Pincushion Thread Catcher
A weighted pincushion holds a thread catcher on the edge of your sewing desk.
Sew in Style
Store notions and gadgets in a quick-to-stitch sewing station caddy.
Quilt Block Tote
Upcycle a reusable cloth bag into a stylish tote! Piece, quilt, and bind the recipient's favorite block to place over the bag's promotional logo.
Stuffed Mushroom
Tuck scissors, needles, and a spool of thread into this adorable mushroom-shape needle case.
Magazine Subscription
Give the gift that keeps on giving! Order a subscription of American Patchwork & Quilting for a friend. It includes six issues of great quilting patterns and tips delivered right to their doorstop.
Spools of Fun
For a standout addition to your sewing space, choose a novelty print for the wall hanging center and surround it with Spool blocks in bright prints.
Cute-as-a-Button Pillowcase
Adorn a pillowcase with a band of blocks that look like buttons.
Mini Rotary-Mat Holder
Corral your small sewing tools in a quick-to-sew carrier.
Storage Bins
Keep fabrics, supplies, and works in progress tidy with stylish storage bins.
I've Got a Notion
If you're "sew" inspired, display a pair of pillows embellished with felt appliqués and piping to pay tribute to your go-to supplies.
Serger Thread Catcher
Stitch a handy thread catcher for your serger! The no-slip mat will keep your thread catcher-and your machine-in place while sewing.
Quick & Easy Quilts
Perfect for last-minute gifts or a one-hour quilt to use up your scraps, these quilts are so easy, you might want to make one of each!
Fabric-Covered Boxes
Cover simple storage boxes with beautiful fabric for storage that's not only functional, but also pretty.