Handmade Gifts for Foodies
Sew scrumptious gifts for friends and family members who love to spend time in the kitchen. The projects, including practical gifts and cute kitchen accessories, are quick and easy to assemble.
Festive Wine Wrap
Give the gift of wine in a festive wrap featuring a foundation-pieced tree.
Too Hot to Handle
Spice up someone's kitchen by gifting festive pot holders.
Winter Mittens Tea Towel
For a quick holiday hostess gift, embellish a store-bought tea towel with fusible-appliqué mittens.
Flower Market
Stitch cute hexagon coasters for friends who like to entertain.
Make & Take
With just a few ingredients, whip up a handy carrier to tote cupcakes or casseroles to a potluck gathering.
Coffee Mug Rugs
Piece two mug rugs for the next time a friend comes over for coffee.
Market-Fresh Tote
Combine fat quarters to make a functional and stylish market bag.
Stylish Pot Holder
Piece a pot holder that will add color to your kitchen.
25-Patch Oven Mitts
Piece a fashionable oven mitt from 25-patch blocks.
Easy Aprons
Use favorite fabrics to create an apron for the avid baker!
Table Runner Patterns
Table runners add quick color and style to any home--and are a breeze to whip up!
Kitchen-Inspired Embroidered Linens
Whether your are a well-versed foodie or culinarily challenged, these embroidered linens and framed artwork are inspiring ingredients for a fun kitchen.
Tweet Treat Pot Holders
Turn precut 10" squares into cute pot holders that make great gifts! Tuck a recipe into the pot holder pocket to give the recipient culinary inspiration.
Casserole Carrier
Whip up a carrier that's perfect for transporting casseroles or cupcakes to potlucks.
Stylish Place Mats
Whip up handmade place mats for each place setting at their table.
Wine Time
A bottle of wine is always a thoughtful gift, but you can personalize it by enclosing it in an embellished bag.
Little Bit of Charm
Use precut 2-1/2" squares with just a bit of rickrack to embellish sweet tea towels.
A Toast to Coasters
Raise your glass to salute a sweet set of pieced coasters in a charming fabric caddy.
Food Gift Wrapping
Dress up food gifts or yummy treats with your fabric scraps, button stash, and other simple sewing supplies.
Small Tabletop Patterns
Stitch up tiny quilts (less than 26" square) in a flash using these free patterns for small quilts.
Coffee Cozy Trio
Protect your hands from coffee-cup heat with a wraparound cozy stitched in favorite fabrics.