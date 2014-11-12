Handmade Gifts for Foodies

Sew scrumptious gifts for friends and family members who love to spend time in the kitchen. The projects, including practical gifts and cute kitchen accessories, are quick and easy to assemble.

Festive Wine Wrap

Give the gift of wine in a festive wrap featuring a foundation-pieced tree.

Get the free pattern here.

Too Hot to Handle

Spice up someone's kitchen by gifting festive pot holders.

Get the free pattern here.

Winter Mittens Tea Towel

For a quick holiday hostess gift, embellish a store-bought tea towel with fusible-appliqué mittens.

Get the free pattern here.

Flower Market

Stitch cute hexagon coasters for friends who like to entertain.

Get the free pattern here.

Make & Take

With just a few ingredients, whip up a handy carrier to tote cupcakes or casseroles to a potluck gathering.

Get the free pattern here.

Coffee Mug Rugs

Piece two mug rugs for the next time a friend comes over for coffee.

Get the free pattern here.

Market-Fresh Tote

Combine fat quarters to make a functional and stylish market bag.

Get the free bag pattern here.

Stylish Pot Holder

Piece a pot holder that will add color to your kitchen.

Get the free pattern here.

25-Patch Oven Mitts

Piece a fashionable oven mitt from 25-patch blocks.

Get the free pattern here.

Easy Aprons

Use favorite fabrics to create an apron for the avid baker!

Get free patterns here.

Table Runner Patterns

Table runners add quick color and style to any home--and are a breeze to whip up!

Get free table runner patterns here.

Kitchen-Inspired Embroidered Linens

Whether your are a well-versed foodie or culinarily challenged, these embroidered linens and framed artwork are inspiring ingredients for a fun kitchen.

Get the free patterns here.

Tweet Treat Pot Holders

Turn precut 10" squares into cute pot holders that make great gifts! Tuck a recipe into the pot holder pocket to give the recipient culinary inspiration.

Get the free pattern here.

Casserole Carrier

Whip up a carrier that's perfect for transporting casseroles or cupcakes to potlucks.

Get the free pattern here.

Stylish Place Mats

Whip up handmade place mats for each place setting at their table.

Get free patterns here.

Wine Time

A bottle of wine is always a thoughtful gift, but you can personalize it by enclosing it in an embellished bag.

Get the free pattern here.

Little Bit of Charm

Use precut 2-1/2" squares with just a bit of rickrack to embellish sweet tea towels.

Get the free pattern here.

A Toast to Coasters

Raise your glass to salute a sweet set of pieced coasters in a charming fabric caddy.

Get the free pattern here.

Food Gift Wrapping

Dress up food gifts or yummy treats with your fabric scraps, button stash, and other simple sewing supplies.

Get food wrapping ideas here.

Small Tabletop Patterns

Stitch up tiny quilts (less than 26" square) in a flash using these free patterns for small quilts.

Get the free quilt patterns here.

Coffee Cozy Trio

Protect your hands from coffee-cup heat with a wraparound cozy stitched in favorite fabrics.

Get the free pattern here.

