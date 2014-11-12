DIY Gifts for a Fashionista
Shower your fashion-aware friends and family members with chic handmade gifts.
Stylish Sunglasses Case
Use up scraps to make a stylish case for your sunglasses.
Stylish Scarf Patterns
From snuggly neck warmers to light fashion accessories, these scarf patterns are quick and easy!
Linked Together
Go out in style with a matching bag and watchband.
Bag Patterns
Purses, totes, gift bags, and shoulder bags--we have all the free bag patterns you need for an everyday tote or a stylish accessory!
DIY Spa Mask
Make an eye mask from a terry-cloth towel, then fill it with therapeutic herbs. Cool it in the freezer or heat it in the microwave-aah!
Flowing Coverup
Stitch up a super easy coverup that's perfect for dressing up an outfit.
Simple Zippered Pouch
Customize a quick and easy pouch with your favorite fabrics.
Cute Skirt
Pick your favorite fabric and sew an easy skirt for any occasion!
Flower Embroidery Headband
Sweet and simple in lazy daisies and cross-stitches, this felt headband attaches to an elastic headband.
Infinity Necklace
Ready to move away from the scarf trend? Update your look with a drapey necklace constructed from rounds of twisted and braided T-shirt yarn.
Oh So Soothing
Customize a spa bag by filling it with toiletries of your choosing to create a delightful token of affection.
Mod Music
Tuckaway pockets protect tune players and ear buds in a simple clip-on carrier.
Fabric Rosette Embellishments
Update a purchased plain-Jane cardigan with fabric rosettes to give it a fashion-forward look.