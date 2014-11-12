DIY Gifts for a Fashionista

Updated August 24, 2021

Shower your fashion-aware friends and family members with chic handmade gifts.

Stylish Sunglasses Case

Use up scraps to make a stylish case for your sunglasses.

Get the free pattern here.

Stylish Scarf Patterns

From snuggly neck warmers to light fashion accessories, these scarf patterns are quick and easy!

Get free scarf patterns here.

Linked Together

Go out in style with a matching bag and watchband.

Get the free patterns here.

Bag Patterns

Purses, totes, gift bags, and shoulder bags--we have all the free bag patterns you need for an everyday tote or a stylish accessory!

Get the free pattern here.

DIY Spa Mask

Make an eye mask from a terry-cloth towel, then fill it with therapeutic herbs. Cool it in the freezer or heat it in the microwave-aah!

Get the free pattern here.

Flowing Coverup

Stitch up a super easy coverup that's perfect for dressing up an outfit.

Get the free pattern here.

Simple Zippered Pouch

Customize a quick and easy pouch with your favorite fabrics. 

Get the free pattern here.

Cute Skirt

Pick your favorite fabric and sew an easy skirt for any occasion!

Get the free pattern here.

Flower Embroidery Headband

Sweet and simple in lazy daisies and cross-stitches, this felt headband attaches to an elastic headband.

Get the free pattern here.

Infinity Necklace

Ready to move away from the scarf trend? Update your look with a drapey necklace constructed from rounds of twisted and braided T-shirt yarn.

Get the free pattern here.

Oh So Soothing

Customize a spa bag by filling it with toiletries of your choosing to create a delightful token of affection.

Get the free pattern here.

Mod Music

Tuckaway pockets protect tune players and ear buds in a simple clip-on carrier.

Get the free pattern here.

Fabric Rosette Embellishments

Update a purchased plain-Jane cardigan with fabric rosettes to give it a fashion-forward look.

Get the free pattern here.

