Handmade Gifts for a Bookworm

Make stylish and functional gifts for bookworms, teachers, or coworkers. These gifts, including book-related decor and storage for office supplies, are sure to get an A+.

Notebook Cover

For a quick gift, cover a standard spiral notebook with fabric.

Get the free pattern here.

Pinwheel Zipper Pouch

A pocket composed of Pinwheel blocks elevates a zipper pouch that is roomy enough to hold a small laptop, reader, or notebook and papers. 

Get the free pattern here.

Sew Write

For the journal cover, carefully stitch rows of matching half hexies to form hexagons. To complete the set, use the same fabrics as the journal cover to construct a coordinating pencil pouch.

Get the free patterns here.

Colorful Backpack

This bag has great details-an exterior pocket, drawstring closure, and adjustable straps-that add style and function.

Get the free pattern here.

Cute Keeper

Stitch an organizer that holds a small notebook, writing utensils, and additional stationery items.

Get the free pattern here.

Easy Pencil Case

Denim fabric and a zipper form an easy-to-sew pencil case. It's a hip way to store school supplies or a smart carryall for loose sewing supplies.

Get the free pattern here.

Sew Fun Footstool

Relax with your feet up on a bean bag ottoman made out of six large blocks.

Get the free pattern here.

Easy Cord Wrap

Use up your skinniest scraps to make cord wraps in whatever size you need.

Get the pattern here.

On the Go

Sew this attractive laptop bag for a friend, then reward yourself by making one to keep.

Get the free pattern here.

Bedside Storage Caddy

Keep all your bedtime essentials close at hand with a caddy made from a fringed table runner.

Get the free pattern here.

Fun Lunch Bag

Repurpose an old pair of jeans into a hip lunch box!

Get the free pattern here.

Round the Clock

Don't let time slip by without whipping up a clock sampler. Each number outline is embellished with a different motif, and a plastic embroidery hoop adds to the colorful display.

Get the free pattern here.

Covered Journals

Say goodbye to high-priced journals. Create a reusable slipcover to fit a standard notebook. Your friends will be asking where they can get one!

Get the free pattern here.

Stylish Backpack

Sew a fun backpack that's both functional and stylish!

Get the free pattern here.

Strips and Stacks Quilt

Gather a stack of fat quarters. Piece quilt blocks and sashing to mimic books on shelves for your favorite bookworm.

Get the free quilt pattern here.

Fabric-Covered Notebook

Turn a small, spiral-bound notebook into a carry-along piece of art when you stitch up a new cover.

Get the free pattern here.

Handmade Backpack

Make a great back-to-school gift: Sew a handmade tote bag using fun fabrics and a bit of rope. Stitch a bunch of these small backpacks to complement a special outfit or to celebrate school colors.

Get the free pattern here.

