Handmade Gifts for a Bookworm
Make stylish and functional gifts for bookworms, teachers, or coworkers. These gifts, including book-related decor and storage for office supplies, are sure to get an A+.
Notebook Cover
For a quick gift, cover a standard spiral notebook with fabric.
Pinwheel Zipper Pouch
A pocket composed of Pinwheel blocks elevates a zipper pouch that is roomy enough to hold a small laptop, reader, or notebook and papers.
Sew Write
For the journal cover, carefully stitch rows of matching half hexies to form hexagons. To complete the set, use the same fabrics as the journal cover to construct a coordinating pencil pouch.
Colorful Backpack
This bag has great details-an exterior pocket, drawstring closure, and adjustable straps-that add style and function.
Cute Keeper
Stitch an organizer that holds a small notebook, writing utensils, and additional stationery items.
Easy Pencil Case
Denim fabric and a zipper form an easy-to-sew pencil case. It's a hip way to store school supplies or a smart carryall for loose sewing supplies.
Sew Fun Footstool
Relax with your feet up on a bean bag ottoman made out of six large blocks.
Easy Cord Wrap
Use up your skinniest scraps to make cord wraps in whatever size you need.
On the Go
Sew this attractive laptop bag for a friend, then reward yourself by making one to keep.
Bedside Storage Caddy
Keep all your bedtime essentials close at hand with a caddy made from a fringed table runner.
Fun Lunch Bag
Repurpose an old pair of jeans into a hip lunch box!
Round the Clock
Don't let time slip by without whipping up a clock sampler. Each number outline is embellished with a different motif, and a plastic embroidery hoop adds to the colorful display.
Covered Journals
Say goodbye to high-priced journals. Create a reusable slipcover to fit a standard notebook. Your friends will be asking where they can get one!
Stylish Backpack
Sew a fun backpack that's both functional and stylish!
Strips and Stacks Quilt
Gather a stack of fat quarters. Piece quilt blocks and sashing to mimic books on shelves for your favorite bookworm.
Fabric-Covered Notebook
Turn a small, spiral-bound notebook into a carry-along piece of art when you stitch up a new cover.
Handmade Backpack
Make a great back-to-school gift: Sew a handmade tote bag using fun fabrics and a bit of rope. Stitch a bunch of these small backpacks to complement a special outfit or to celebrate school colors.