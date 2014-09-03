Gift-Card Holder

Stitch gift-card holders that give a hint of what's inside. Fabrics are from the Morning Rush collection by Carol Eldridge for Andover Fabrics and the Cut and Sew collection from Robert Kaufman Fabrics .

Materials

5×7" rectangle print No. 1 (outer card keeper)

5×7" rectangle print No. 2 (lining)

5×7" rectangle heavy-duty iron-on fusible interfacing

3⁄4" square hook-and-loop tape

Buttons: 3⁄8"-diameter, 3⁄4"-diameter

Finished card keeper: 4×2-3⁄8" (folded)

Quantities are for 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern piece.

From each print, cut:

1 of Card Keeper Pattern

From fusible interfacing, cut:

1 of Card Keeper Pattern

Assemble Card Keeper

1. Center and stitch loop part of hook-and-loop tape to right side of print No. 1 card keeper piece 1⁄2" from short straight edge (Diagram 1).

100680976_d1_600.jpg

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse interfacing piece to wrong side of Step 1 unit to make outer card keeper.

3. Center and stitch remaining part of hook-and-loop tape to right side of print No. 2 card keeper piece 1⁄2" from short rounded edge to make lining (Diagram 2).

100680977_d2_600.jpg

4. Sew together outer card keeper and lining, leaving a 2" opening along one long edge (Diagram 3).

100680978_d3_600.jpg

5. Trim corners and clip curves. Turn right side out through opening; press. Slip-stitch opening closed to make card keeper body.

6. Fold short straight edge of card keeper body up 2" with lining inside (Diagram 4); topstitch as shown to secure fold and make pocket.

100680979_d4_600.jpg

7. Referring to photo center and stack buttons on outer side of card keeper body about 1⁄8" from topstitched edge. Hand-stitch buttons in place.