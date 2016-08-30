Get a Grip

Add a dash of style to your kitchen decor with a trio of simple-to-sew pot holders.

Designers: Joanie Holton and Melanie Greseth of Tailormade by Design

Materials for Square Pot Holder

18×22" piece (fat quarter) pink-and-green print (pot holder)

2⁄3 yard green print (backing, binding, hanging loop)

15" square each of cotton batting and insulated batting, such as Insul-Bright

For Blue Round Pot Holder

18×22" piece (fat quarter) multicolor vegetable print (pot holder, binding)

18×22" piece (fat quarter) green print (backing, hanging loop, bow)

11" square each of cotton batting and insulated batting, such as Insul-Bright

For Green Round Pot Holder

18×22" piece (fat quarter) multicolor rickrack print (pot holder)

1⁄2 yard green print (backing, binding, hanging loop, bow)

11" square each of cotton batting and insulated batting, such as Insul-Bright

Finished square pot holder: 9" square

Finished round pot holders: 9-1⁄2" diameter

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

101870125_600_0.jpg

Square Pot Holder: Cut Fabrics

From pink-and-green print, cut:

1-15" square

From green print, cut:

1--15" square

2--2-1⁄4 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Square Pot Holder

1. Center pink-and-green print 15" square right side up atop insulated batting, cotton batting, and green print (wrong side up) 15" squares; baste through all layers.

2. Quilt as desired. Designers Joanie Holton and Melanie Greseth quilted a cross-hatch pattern across the layered squares using the printed pattern as a stitching guide.

3. Mark a 9" square on point on quilted squares (Diagram 1). Machine-baste a scant 1⁄8" inside marked lines. Trim along marked lines.

100680655_d1_600.jpg

4. Sew together green print binding strips to make a 50"-long binding strip. With wrong side inside, fold binding strip in half lengthwise; press (Diagram 2).

100680656_d2_600.jpg

5. Starting at one corner, bind outer edges, allowing extra binding to extend beyond final corner (Diagram 3). Trim binding end so it extends 5-1⁄2" beyond edge of square.

100680657_d3_600.jpg

6. Open free end of binding strip. With wrong side inside, fold under 1⁄2" at end; press. Refold binding and continue stitching double-folded edges to end; sew across end (Diagram 4).

100680658_d4_600.jpg

7. Loop binding strip end to back side of quilted squares. Align free end with binding edge and stitch in place to complete pot holder (Diagram 5).

100680659_d5_600.jpg

Blue Round Pot Holder: Cut Fabrics

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From multicolor vegetable print, cut:

1--11" square

Enough 2-1⁄4"-wide bias strips to total 36" for binding

From green print, cut:

1--11" square

1--2-1⁄4 ×5" strip

2 of Pattern B

Assemble Blue Round Pot Holder

1. Center multicolor vegetable print 11" square right side up atop insulated batting, cotton batting, and green print (wrong side up) 11" squares; baste through all layers.

2. Quilt as desired. Joanie and Melanie stitched a 1-1⁄2" grid across the layered squares.

3. Using Pattern A, mark cutting line on quilted squares. Machine-baste a scant 1⁄8" inside line. Trim along marked line.

4. Using diagonal seams, piece together multicolor vegetable print 2-1⁄4"-wide bias strips to make a 36"-long binding strip. Bind edges with pieced binding strip to make pot holder.

5. With wrong side inside, fold one short edge of green print 2-1⁄4 ×5" strip in 1⁄2"; press. Then fold strip in half lengthwise (Diagram 6). Lightly press, then unfold. Fold long raw edges in to meet at center. Fold at center to hide raw edges, aligning folded edges; press again. Edgestitch double-folded edge.

100680660_d6_600.jpg

6. Fold Step 5 strip in half, overlapping ends to form a loop; hand-stitch to back side of pot holder (Diagram 7).

100680661_d7_600.jpg

7. With right sides together, join green print B pieces on all edges, leaving a 2" opening along one edge for turning (Diagram 8). Clip points of seam allowances almost to stitching.

100680662_d8_600.jpg

8. Turn right side out through opening; press. Hand-stitch opening closed to make bow unit. Tie bow unit with an overhand knot to make bow. Referring to photo, hand-stitch bow to right side of pot holder.

Green Round Pot Holder: Cut Fabrics

From multicolor rickrack print, cut:

1--11" square

From green print, cut:

1--11" square

Enough 2-1⁄4" -wide bias strips to total 36" for binding

1--2-1⁄4 ×5" strip

2 of Pattern B

Assemble Green Round Pot Holder