Fringed Fashion

Customize the look of an infinity scarf by choosing the perfect print, then give it a fun look with pom-pom fringe.

Materials

2-1⁄4 yards multicolor print

73-1⁄2"-long piece pom-pom trim

Finished scarf: Approximately 73" around

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

From multicolor print, cut:

1--14×73-1⁄2" strip

Assemble Scarf

1. Fold the strip in half lengthwise with right sides together. With the pom-pom trim edge aligned along the fabric raw edge, pin and sew the light blue pom-pom fringe to the long edges of the strip to make a tube. Turn the tube right side out.

2. Lay the tube flat on work surface. Pick up one end of the tube and flip it over, creating a twist (Diagram 1).

100516094_scarfd1_600.jpg

3. Fold the tube in half by turning one end wrong side out and pulling it over the opposite end until the short ends are aligned (Diagram 2).

100516095_scarfd2_600.jpg

4. Sew around the short ends, leaving a 4" opening (Diagram 3).

100516096_scarfd3_600.jpg