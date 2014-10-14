Fringed Fashion
Customize the look of an infinity scarf by choosing the perfect print, then give it a fun look with pom-pom fringe.
Materials
- 2-1⁄4 yards multicolor print
- 73-1⁄2"-long piece pom-pom trim
Finished scarf: Approximately 73" around
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
From multicolor print, cut:
- 1--14×73-1⁄2" strip
Assemble Scarf
1. Fold the strip in half lengthwise with right sides together. With the pom-pom trim edge aligned along the fabric raw edge, pin and sew the light blue pom-pom fringe to the long edges of the strip to make a tube. Turn the tube right side out.
2. Lay the tube flat on work surface. Pick up one end of the tube and flip it over, creating a twist (Diagram 1).
3. Fold the tube in half by turning one end wrong side out and pulling it over the opposite end until the short ends are aligned (Diagram 2).
4. Sew around the short ends, leaving a 4" opening (Diagram 3).
5. Turn the scarf right side out through the opening. Hand-sew the opening closed.