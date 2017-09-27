Flower Embroidery Headband
Embellish felt with lazy daisy stitches and cross-stitching and attach it to an elastic headband.
Designer: Sandie Zimmerman
Materials
- Two 1×12" pieces of light gray felt
- Water-soluble marking pen
- DMC embroidery floss: #504, #842, #3024, #3778
- Embroidery needle
- 1/4-inch wide elastic headband
- Embroidery pattern (download the pattern above)
1. Using a light box or sunny window, trace pattern onto one piece of light gray felt using a water-soluble marking pen.
2. Use three strands of embroidery floss for all stitches. Refer to the pattern to stitch the design. For stitch diagrams and instructions, see here.
3. Cut an 11" length from elastic headband. Pin ends of elastic headband approximately 1" from each short edge of second piece of felt. Machine-sew the headband ends in place.
4. Place felt pieces together with wrong sides facing. Stitch the pieces together using one strand of floss and a running stitch just inside the felt edges.