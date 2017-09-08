Felt Gift Card Holders
Whip up multiples of these festive gift card holders to add a handmade touch to store-bought gifts!
Designer: Clara Uribe
Materials:
- Water-soluble marking pen
- Stiff felt: light aqua, red, light leaf green, dark leaf green, white
- Fabric glue
- Hole punch
- Baker's twine
Assemble the Gift Card Holder
1. Print the gift card holder patterns by clicking "Download this Project" above; cut out. Using a water-soluble marking pen, trace the gift-card holder pattern onto light aqua or red felt; cut out. Fold the felt shape along the fold line to create a pocket. Pin in place but do not stitch. Trace leaves onto light leaf green or dark leaf green felt; circles onto light aqua, red, or dark aqua felt, and snowflakes onto white felt; cut out.
2. Place two leaves and a circle on the pocket. When satisfied with the arrangement, remove the circle and pin the leaves in place. Unpin the pocket so the felt shape is again flat. Stitch 1⁄8" inside the leaf edges and through center of each leaf.
3. Refold felt shape. Using matching thread, sew pocket to holder back, stitching 1⁄8" from side edges and bottom fold to make gift card holder. Leave open at top.
4. Glue circle over the leaves and snowflake atop the circle. Punch a hole at the top of the holder and thread a piece of baker's twine through the hole.