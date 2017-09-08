Felt Gift Card Holders

Whip up multiples of these festive gift card holders to add a handmade touch to store-bought gifts!

Designer: Clara Uribe

Materials:

Water-soluble marking pen

Stiff felt: light aqua, red, light leaf green, dark leaf green, white

Fabric glue

Hole punch

Baker's twine

Assemble the Gift Card Holder

1. Print the gift card holder patterns by clicking "Download this Project" above; cut out. Using a water-soluble marking pen, trace the gift-card holder pattern onto light aqua or red felt; cut out. Fold the felt shape along the fold line to create a pocket. Pin in place but do not stitch. Trace leaves onto light leaf green or dark leaf green felt; circles onto light aqua, red, or dark aqua felt, and snowflakes onto white felt; cut out.

2. Place two leaves and a circle on the pocket. When satisfied with the arrangement, remove the circle and pin the leaves in place. Unpin the pocket so the felt shape is again flat. Stitch 1⁄8" inside the leaf edges and through center of each leaf.

3. Refold felt shape. Using matching thread, sew pocket to holder back, stitching 1⁄8" from side edges and bottom fold to make gift card holder. Leave open at top.