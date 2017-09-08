Felt Gift Card Holders

Whip up multiples of these festive gift card holders to add a handmade touch to store-bought gifts!

September 08, 2017
Designer: Clara Uribe

Materials:

  • Water-soluble marking pen
  • Stiff felt: light aqua, red, light leaf green, dark leaf green, white
  • Fabric glue
  • Hole punch
  • Baker's twine

Assemble the Gift Card Holder

1. Print the gift card holder patterns by clicking "Download this Project" above; cut out. Using a water-soluble marking pen, trace the gift-card holder pattern onto light aqua or red felt; cut out. Fold the felt shape along the fold line to create a pocket. Pin in place but do not stitch. Trace leaves onto light leaf green or dark leaf green felt; circles onto light aqua, red, or dark aqua felt, and snowflakes onto white felt; cut out.

2. Place two leaves and a circle on the pocket. When satisfied with the arrangement, remove the circle and pin the leaves in place. Unpin the pocket so the felt shape is again flat. Stitch 1⁄8" inside the leaf edges and through center of each leaf.

3. Refold felt shape. Using matching thread, sew pocket to holder back, stitching 1⁄8" from side edges and bottom fold to make gift card holder. Leave open at top.

4. Glue circle over the leaves and snowflake atop the circle. Punch a hole at the top of the holder and thread a piece of baker's twine through the hole.

